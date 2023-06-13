Manchester United interested in signing Bundesliga star as potential replacement for Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as Jadon Sancho's potential replacement.

According to The Daily Mail (via Metro), Sancho's future at Old Trafford is uncertain amid a lack of form for the Red Devils. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested and a sale could take place for around £50 million.

Manchester United may then look to use those funds towards signing Leverkusen's Diaby. The French attacker's stock has risen in Ligue 1 after a superb season with Xabi Alonso's side. He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The same can't be said for Sancho whose career has nosedived since making the move to the Red Devils. He has struggled for form and confidence at Old Trafford, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists in 41 games across competitions this season.

The 23-year-old was sent to the Netherlands for individual training prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He then returned to Manchester United's first team in February. But he still failed to live up to the £73 million price tag his club paid Borussia Dortmund for him in 2021.

Diaby would be a like-for-like replacement for the English attacker. He is the same age and boasts similar goal-contributing numbers that Sancho achieved with Dortmund. The French right-winger is also on PSG's radar but the Ligue 1 champions' concentrations are reportedly on Kylian Mbappe's uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.

Rio Ferdinand reckons Manchester United's Jadon Sancho will only leave on loan

Rio Ferdinand can only see Jadon Sancho leaving on loan.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jadon Sancho's wages will be an issue for any side looking to sign him permanently. The English winger currently sits on £275,000 a week, per Salary Sport.

Ferdinand has alluded to Sancho's poor form when assessing if a permanent departure is a possibility. He told his Vibe with FIVE podcast:

"The thing is with someone like Sancho, wages are so big, its difficult to move him. If someone says, 'we think you are worth half,' the way he has been playing, he isn't going nowhere. He isn't moving. [A] loan, maybe."

Tottenham are reportedly joined in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho by Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are prepared to break their transfer record to lure the former Dortmund attacker to the Amex.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are competing in the Europa League next season and the Italian will want a squad capable of fighting on all fronts. However, Sancho's wages may be a massive issue for the Premier League club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes