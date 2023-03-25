Manchester United keen on signing 26-year-old star ahead of Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out with Chelsea in their race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Onana, 26, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Nerrazzuri since arriving on a free move from Ajax last summer. He has replaced club captain Samir Handanovic between the sticks, registering 14 clean sheets and conceding 23 goals in 28 games so far.

Prior to his transfer to Inter, the former Cameroon international earned his name at Ajax with brilliant outings season in and season out. He helped his former club lift three Eredivisie titles, among other trophies, under the helm of current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United are set to face competition from big-spending Chelsea in their pursuit of Onana ahead of the 2023-24 season. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to sign the Barcelona academy graduate as their first-choice shot-stopper.

Onana, who has a contract until June 2027 at the San Siro Stadium, is said to be uninterested in securing an early exit. However, Inter have already identified their replacement in Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario.

The Red Devils are currently scouting the transfer market for potential goalkeeping options as David De Gea is yet to commit to a new deal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking for a trusted shot-stopper to replace Eduoard Mendy, who has emerged as somewhat of a contract rebel.

Apart from Onana, both the Premier League giants are believed to be keeping tabs on Emiliano Martinez, David Raya and Robert Sanchez.

According to Transfermarkt, Onana is valued at north of £17 million.

Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea will defeat Manchester United in race to sign attacker

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand stated that Chelsea will opt to pursue Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane this summer. He said:

"I reckon they will go for Osimhen. Manchester United are going to go for Kane. Kane isn't going to Chelsea from Spurs, no chance."

According to 90min, Chelsea have entered the transfer race to snap up Osimhen ahead of the 2023-24 season. While Napoli are prepared to demand his full value due to the player's current deal until June 2025, the Blues are adamant in their stance. The Premier League outfit are expected to include Romelu Lukaku in a player-plus-cash transfer.

The Blues have also scouted Brentford's Ivan Toney, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. The Blues tried to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram last month as well.

