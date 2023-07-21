Manchester United star rejects move to Premier League rivals - Reports

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga has turned down the chance to join Everton this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Elanga, who has been with the Red Devils since 2015, rose to prominence during Ralf Rangnick's stint as the club's interim manager in the 2021-22 season. The attacker made 26 appearances, including 16 starts, across competitions under the German, bagging three goals and two assists.

The Sweden international also featured regularly for Erik ten Hag in the first half of last season, playing 13 games across competitions. However, he found playing time hard to come by in the second half of the campaign, making only one start.

Elanga's lack of involvement has raised doubts about his future at Manchester United. The Red Devils are prepared to cash in on the attacker despite initially considering sending him out on loan as they look to raise funds for further signings. They reportedly value the attack at between £15 and £20 million.

It recently emerged that Everton are mulling over a move for the Swede as they prepare for their first full season under manager Sean Dyche. According to the aforementioned, the Merseyside-based club even held direct talks with the player to convince him to join them.

However, Everton's efforts have gone in vain as Elanga has no interest in moving to Goodison Park, as per the report. Although the former Malmo youth star is keen to secure regular playing time elsewhere, he is unsure if playing under Dyche is the right step for him.

It is worth noting that Elanga has been part of Manchester United's pre-season preparations this summer. He is a member of Ten Hag's 31-man squad for the club's tour of the United States despite facing an uncertain future.

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga has suitors in Germany

After snubbing a move to Everton, Anthony Elanga will be hopeful of attracting interest from bigger clubs in the coming weeks. It appears that the Swede is not short of options. The attacker is particularly of interest to clubs in Germany.

Sky Deutschland reported in June that the Manchester United attacker is a subject of interest from RB Leipzig. It later emerged that Borussia Dortmund are also considering a move for the 21-year-old. To those clubs' advantage, Elanga is open to a move to the Bundesliga as well.

However, it remains to be seen if Leipzig or Dortmund intend to step up their interest in Elanga. It is worth noting that Leipzig have since signed Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool. Dortmund, though, have not made significant additions to their attack so far.