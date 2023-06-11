Manchester United unwilling to send star on loan to PL club, want rivals to buy him - Reports

Manchester United will not loan Harry Maguire to Newcastle United despite the Magpies being interested in taking the defender on a temporary deal, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils signed Maguire from Leicester City for a whopping £80 million in 2019. The defender was made the captain of the club within six months of his arrival. He also played 144 games across competitions in his first three seasons at Old Trafford.

However, the England international fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins at Manchester United last summer. The tactician handed the centre-back only 16 starts across competitions during the 2022-23 season.

Maguire, 30, has thus been linked with a move away from Manchester this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils will allow him to leave if a suitable deal can be agreed.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in signing the former Leicester star. However, they are yet to make a formal approach for the defender, as per the said report.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have emerged as a potential destination for the Manchester United captain. The Magpies are reportedly considering signing Maguire on loan as they look to strengthen their squad after qualifying for UEFA Champions League next term.

The Red Devils, though, will not allow Maguire to move to Tyneside temporarily as they do not want to strengthen a direct rival without any financial benefit. Their stance could change if Newcastle offered money if the report is to be believed.

Apart from the Magpies, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Maguire's situation in Manchester. They want to bolster their options in defense after qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League and could have more chance of signing the Englishman.

Leicester were interested in re-signing Maguire but are no longer in the mix after suffering relegation. Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that the defender would be happy to stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to make bid for Premier League goalkeeper

Harry Maguire is among a number of players who could leave Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils hope to raise funds by offloading players as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season. They reportedly want to sign a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker this summer.

Everton star Jordan Pickford is said to be Erik ten Hag's top goalkeeping target. The Premier League giants are thus readying a bid for the England international. There are suggestions that the Toffees could sell the shot-stopper for £30 million.

It comes amidst uncertainty about David de Gea's future at Old Trafford. The Spaniard's contract ends in less than 20 days and he is yet to commit his future to the club. Ten Hag wants a top goalkeeper to compete with or replace the 32-year-old.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes