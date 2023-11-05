Mikel Arteta wanted 5 Arsenal summer signings but missed out on 4 of them including Moises Caicedo: Reports

Mikel Arteta reportedly wanted five players as part of his summer overhaul at Arsenal but missed out on four of them. As reported by The Mirror, Declan Rice was the only player out of the five original targets that the Gunners managed to sign.

Mikel Arteta prepared a five-man wishlist for the summer after the Gunners narrowly missed out on the Prenier League title last season. Arsenal led the table for the majority of the season but lost out to Manchester City in the closing stages due to lack of depth.

Out of the five targets, the Gunners could secure only the signature of Declan Rice, who has been excellent following his £105 million switch from West Ham United. The England international has so far featured 16 times across competitions for the north London giants, scoring twice and providing two assists.

As per the report, Arteta also wanted Mason Mount from Chelsea, but the attacking midfielder opted to join Manchester United in a deal worth £55 million. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was also wanted by the Gunners, but the former Chelsea defender ended up staying at Selhurst Park.

Moussa Diaby was also wanted by the London giants but the Frenchman joined Aston Villa in a £36 million deal. The wide forward has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at Villa Park.

Alongside Rice, Arsenal were also interested in Moises Caicedo, but they had to choose between the two players. Arsenal decided to go for Rice and did not have the money to make a move for Caicedo, who joined Chelsea in a £115 million deal.

Caicedo has endured a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge and has looked like a shadow of his former self. He has so far featured 11 times across competitions for the Blues.

Arsenal star slammed by Jamie Carragher for his recurring errors

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has blasted Arsenal keeper David Raya for his recurring errors. The Spaniard was partially at fault as the Gunners lost 1-0 to Newcastle United under controversial circumstances.

The former Liverpool defender said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Let’s not get bogged down in all the VAR stuff because this is a serious problem now for Mikel Arteta. Raya is at fault again. Again, he’s made the same mistake like the one he made a few weeks ago in another big game against Chelsea. Then, he got away with it but he hasn’t tonight."

Carragher insisted that Raya has a tendency to make the same mistakes time and again. He added:

"If you look at where the goalkeeper is initially, look at his positioning - he’s outside his near post which is fine, he’s telling his players to get out and now he just keeps edging and edging forwards. And when the ball is played in, he’s further out off his line than he needs to be and it’s a recurring theme with this goalkeeper."

Raya joined Arsenal this summer on a season-long loan from Brentford and has since replaced Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners' number one.