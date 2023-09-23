Pep Guardiola hands Real Madrid a transfer blow after blocking exit of Manchester City star - Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has thwarted Real Madrid's attempts to acquire star forward Julian Alvarez. The Argentine attacker, who joined City as a secondary option to Erling Haaland, initially struggled to find his footing, prompting speculation about his future.

This saw Real Madrid show some interest in Alvarez, especially due to his adeptness at finding the net and his flexible playing style. However, recent managerial decisions by Guardiola signal a shift in Alvarez's role at Manchester City.

Alert to the striker's talent and Madrid's apparent appetite, Guardiola has opted to elevate Alvarez's status within the team. No longer relegated to the bench as Haaland's understudy, Alvarez has been promoted to a position where he can synergize with the Norwegian star.

The mutual understanding between Haaland and Alvarez has emerged as a new tactical asset for the Cityzens, transforming their attacking lineup into an even more formidable force.

This season, Julian Alvarez has consistently demonstrated his worth, missing a starting position only in the European Super Cup final against Sevilla. With an impressive tally of four goals and three assists to date, it's clear that he has become an integral part of Guardiola's strategy. His remarkable contributions have helped solidify his place on the roster, making him indispensable to the Cityzens.

Real Madrid will now have to reevaluate their transfer targets, as Guardiola's decision to retain Alvarez significantly impacts the Spanish outfit's summer plans.

Lunin contemplates Real Madrid exit amidst Kepa Arrizabalaga loan spell

According to Fichajes (via The Real Champs), Andriy Lunin is reportedly considering his options away from Real Madrid following the season-long loan signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga. With the long-term injury to Thibaut Courtois, one might have expected Lunin to step into the limelight.

However, the arrival of Kepa has only cemented his position on the bench, sparking concerns about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to the report, Lunin's patience has run thin, and he is contemplating a departure as early as this coming January.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper had likely envisaged more playing time this season, particularly in light of Courtois' injury. Yet, the management's decision to bring in Kepa as the first-choice goalkeeper has served as a wake-up call for Lunin, prompting him to reevaluate his position within the squad.

His current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and given the current circumstances, an extension seems improbable. Therefore, the upcoming January transfer window could very well be Madrid's last opportunity to cash in on a player who is still perceived as a promising talent.