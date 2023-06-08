Premier League giants failed with late move for Liverpool new signing Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea made a late move for Alexis Mac Allister but saw the midfielder choose Liverpool instead, according to The Times.

The Reds confirmed the signing of Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee on Thursday (June 8). The Argentina international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield.

Liverpool have confirmed that the midfielder will wear the iconic No. 10 shirt for the club. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has taken the jersey previously worn by Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen and John Barnes.

The clubs have not disclosed the finances involved, but Mac Allister has cost the Anfield outfit only £35 million, according to the aforementioned source. A release clause inserted into the Argentinian's last contract with Brighton allowed the Merseyside-based club to sign him for a bargain sum.

Chelsea, meanwhile, made a late move to sign the former Boca Juniors loanee, as per the report. New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was interested in taking the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea's hopes were dashed as Liverpool successfully completed the signing of Mac Allister. The playmaker's desire to play under Jurgen Klopp reportedly helped the Reds get the deal across the line.

Interestingly, the Blues were not the only Premier League club rivaling the Merseyside-based club for the former Argentinos Juniors man's signature. Manchester United and Newcastle United also expressed their interest in acquiring the talented midfielder.

With their move for the Argentine falling through, Chelsea will need to regroup and focus their attention on other potential targets. The Blues also failed in their attempt to sign Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, with the midfielder agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool hope to continue midfield rebuild after sealing Alexis Mac Allister's signing

The midfield has long been identified as a major pain area for Liverpool. The Reds have begun their midfield overhaul with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million. They are reportedly keen to strengthen the area further during the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side were heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. However, they pulled out of the race for the Englishman after deeming the finances involved in signing him to be too high. Real Madrid have now struck a deal to sign the midfielder for an initial sum of £86 million, as per reports.

Chelsea's Mason Mount was also on the Merseyside-based club's wishlist. However, the Englishman prefers a move to Manchester United, according to The Athletic. The Reds will thus turn their attention towards other targets, including Khephren Thuram, Kouadio Kone and Ryan Gravenberch.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes