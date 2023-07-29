Premier League side keen on signing unhappy Barcelona star - Reports

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over a move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Kessie, 26, joined the La Liga giants from Serie A club AC Milan on a free transfer last year. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the Cote d'Ivoire international, as he started just seven league games for Xavi's side last season.

The midfielder, whose contract runs until 2026, is said to be frustrated with his lack of playing time at Barcelona. He has fallen further down the pecking order following Ilkay Gundogan's arrival from Manchester City this summer, plunging his future at the club into doubt.

Although Kessie was previously determined to fight for a place in the starting lineup, the situation appears to have changed now. Spanish outlet Relevo recently reported that the Ivorian is not happy with the club's treatment of him, while his relationship with manager Xavi has also broken down.

Kessie is, therefore, increasingly open to the idea of leaving the Camp Nou outfit ahead of the 2023-24 season. And according to SPORT, Premier League club Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination for the former Atalanta central midfielder.

Spurs view Kessie as a serious option to strengthen their midfield as they prepare for life under new manager Ange Postecoglou. However, their pursuit of the Barcelona outcast could reportedly depend on whether Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich.

Kane is the subject of serious interest from Bayern, who recently had an offer of €80 million plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham. The north London giants are said to be prepared to cash in on the England international if he does not extend his contract beyond 2024.

Spurs are tipped to make a move for Kessie using the money they receive from Kane's potential move to Germany. The Blaugrana, for their part, are prepared to let the midfielder leave for €15 million, according to the aforementioned source.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has interest from Juventus

A return to Italy has also been mooted as an option for Franck Kessie this transfer window. The midfielder plied his trade for three different clubs in Italy between 2015 and 2022. Juventus are interested in taking him back to Serie A ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As per the report, Juventus have offered to take Kessie on loan with a mandatory purchase clause if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, the proposal is not acceptable to Barcelona, who prefer an outright sale. The Ivorian is also not keen about joining the Turin-based club.

Tottenham, therefore, appear to have an advantage over Juventus in the race for Kessie. The La Liga giants, meanwhile, are in no rush to sell the player as they feel that the demand will rise in the final stretch of the window. Nevertheless, it is increasingly likely that the former Milan star will leave Camp Nou shortly.