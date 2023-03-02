Real Madrid come up with 3-man transfer wish-list including Bayern Munich superstar ahead of summer window: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has a grand plan to revamp the team in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is believed he wants to bring in new faces, 'retire' some old ones, and move others who don't meet the standards on.

With age quickly catching up with stars like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, Perez has a mammoth task at hand to maintain Real Madrid's footballing quality through a rebuild. To do so, has identified a crop of talented youngsters from some of Europe's top teams.

The first task on the list is to bring in competition for starting right back Daniel Carvajal, who has retained his spot for several seasons due to a lack of a worthy competitor. Real Madrid had Achraf Hakimi, but chose to part ways with the Moroccan following loan spells at Borussia Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti is a known admirer of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, who has been on loan at Bayern Munich since January. The Bavarian club have the option of making his deal permanent by paying a fee of €70m.

Los Blancos are also interested in Jamal Musiala, a former Chelsea academy product. The Spanish club believe the youngster has had a falling out with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and are keeping close tabs on him. He is viewed as the ideal progression from Marco Asensio, who has been underwhelming of late.

Perez wants Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Last but not least, it is Borussia Dortmund's highly-rated midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been on Los Blancos' as well as other teams' radars for the last couple of seasons.

He bagged six goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances for Dortmund last season and has maintained his form this year. Bellingham has 10 goals and six assists from 30 matches so far, showing how much he can and has progressed.

Seeing his rise from a teenager at Birmingham City to one of the most promising players in world football in Dortmund, president Perez is reportedly willing to pay upwards of £150m to sign Bellingham for Real Madrid.

The sum would make it one of the most expensive transfers of all time, and would make Jude Bellingham Los Blancos' most-expensive signing.

Ancelotti and Perez believe Bellingham would be the ideal player to take over the playmaker role from Toni Kroos, who is yet to provide clarity about his long-term future with the club.

