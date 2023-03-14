Real Madrid interested in signing Portugal international valued at around €70m: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing full-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan to Bayern Munich from Manchester City, this summer. The Portugal international could cost Los Blancos around €70 million.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have set their sights on Joao Cancelo, who does not seem to be in Manchester City's plans going forward. The defender was sent on loan to Bayern in the winter transfer window earlier this year after reportedly falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

The full-back has given decent returns since his move to Germany, assisting four and scoring one goal so far. However, despite his good form, Bayern are reluctant to shell out €70 million for the Portuguese, leaving Real Madrid with a good chance to sign him.

Los Blancos are preparing for a major summer after falling out in the La Liga race against arch-rivals Barcelona. Right-back is one of the areas they wish to strengthen and Carlo Ancelotti has identified Cancelo as a potential signing.

The Spanish giants were handed the opportunity to sign the defender in the January window but chose against it as he headed to Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen whether they will return in the summer with a concrete offer for Cancelo.

Multiple reports claim that the Bundesliga giants have the option of making Cancelo's move permanent for €70 million this summer.

"I would like to see him with us next season" - Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane

Joao Cancelo scored his first goal for Bayern Munich in their recent 5-3 Bundesliga win over Augsburg. Forward Sadio Mane was especially impressed by the full-back's performance in the match and urged the club to sign him permanently.

He termed Cancelo as 'one of the best in the world' and hoped that the defender would line up alongside him for Bayern next season as well.

"What a player! Today we saw again that Joao is one of the best in the world. So good, really, we are very happy that he is playing for us," he told Sport1.

"I would like to see him with us next season. We need exactly the kind of players, for sure!" Mane added.

Bayern will have to face competition from Real Madrid if they wish to make Cancelo's move permanent.

