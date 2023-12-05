Real Madrid star ready to leave as he is not happy with current role under Carlo Ancelotti - Reports 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is reportedly keen on leaving the club in search of more playing time.

Lunin joined Los Blancos as an 18-year-old from Zorya Lugansk in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €8.5 million. But since then, he has been patiently waiting to get a run of games between the posts for the club.

After loan spells to CD Leganes, Real Valladolid, and Real Oviedo, Lunin hasn't left the Bernabeu for a shade over three years. However, he has just 24 senior appearances to show for his time at the club.

Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury this summer was seen as a chance for the 24-year-old to finally get regular playing time. But Carlo Ancelotti's side went out and signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan transfer.

The Spaniard has since been a regular starter for Los Merengues, and it is clear what the pecking order is at the Bernabeu. According to MARCA (h/t @theMadridZone), Lunin wants out.

The Ukraine international apparently wants to join a team that can offer him more playing time. Some reports have claimed that he could be offered to Chelsea as part of a swap deal to make Kepa's move to Real Madrid permanent.

Fichajes.net, meanwhile, claimed last month that Real Betis are looking to sign Lunin in the future. Record Sport have also stated that Celtic are eyeing him as a possible successor to Joe Hart, who turns 37 next April.

Kepa still first choice for Real Madrid, hints Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti's comments before Real Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Granada on 2 December strongly hinted that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

No matter how well Lunin performs in the Spaniard's absence, Ancelotti could keep snubbing him from the starting XI when Kepa returns to fitness. A muscle injury has forced the Chelsea loanee to the sidelines in recent weeks.

Lunin, as a result, has started the last five games across competitions for Real Madrid. His latest appearance came in the win against Granada, but before the game, Ancelotti made it clear that Kepa would start if he was fit.

The Italian boss said (h/t 90min):

"I think Kepa will return against Granada. if he is healthy, he will play."

Lunin kept a clean sheet but barely had anything to do during the game, making no saves and recording two recoveries. Los Blancos have won all seven games with him in goal this season, keeping four clean sheets.