Saudi Arabian clubs keen on signing Manchester United star despite agreement over new contract - Reports

Despite being aware of a verbal agreement between David de Gea and Manchester United over a new deal, Saudi Arabian clubs are still reportedly trying to lure the player away.

There has been a lot of speculation about De Gea's future, but as per reports, United are not looking to let the Spaniard go just yet. Additionally, it's believed that De Gea is also determined to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place. De Gea supposedly has agreed to take a wage cut to remain at United, and the new deal is set to be announced soon..

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian clubs are aware of the deal but are refusing to throw in the towel.

Man Utd remain on the market for new goalkeeper in any case. Saudi clubs are aware of the verbal agreement at final stages between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal, but they're still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper.Man Utd remain on the market for new goalkeeper in any case. Saudi clubs are aware of the verbal agreement at final stages between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal, but they're still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper. 🔴🇪🇸 #MUFC Man Utd remain on the market for new goalkeeper in any case. https://t.co/WlQmhusFA2

In a tweet, Romano shared:

“Saudi clubs are aware of the verbal agreement at final stages between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal, but they're still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper.”

While they want De Gea to stay beyond this summer, Erik ten Hag’s side do not wish to keep the Spain international as the undisputed first-choice keeper. As per Romano, the club are still looking to get a new keeper this summer. He added:

“Man Utd remain on the market for new goalkeeper in any case.”

According to the Daily Mail, United have opted against triggering the one-year extension clause in De Gea’s contract, as it would have kept him on a £350,000-a-week package. A fresh deal allows them to cut his wages and make the deal more financially feasible.

Meanwhile, Give Me Sport has reported that Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, Brentford’s David Raya and Porto’s Diogo Costa are the top three keepers on United’s shortlist for the summer.

PSG hold internal talks about signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain have held internal talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. He has added that PSG, as well as Italian champions Napoli, have sent scouts to watch the Englishman in action.

Manchester United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a massive £72.9 million fee in the summer of 2021. The attacker has largely struggled at Old Trafford, scoring only 12 goals in 79 games across competitions.

Apart from PSG, Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested in Sancho (via the Daily Star) and are prepared to make a £50 million bid for the winger.

