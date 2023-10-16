"That would be the case again this summer" - Journalist claims Arsenal are ready to let go of Mikel Arteta's top signing

Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal will try to offload midfielder Thomas Partey in the next summer transfer window. The Ghana international was linked with an exit this summer but ultimately stayed put.

Partey joined Arsenal in a €50 million move from Atletico Madrid in the 2020 summer window. He has since grown into a crucial player at the club but with the arrival of Declan Rice, he could be shown the door.

His injury record further complicates matters for him. The 30-year-old has already missed six matches of the current term due to a groin injury.

Watt, while in conversation with Inside Arsenal, claimed that Arsenal may think of selling the Ghanaian midfielder next summer. He said:

“I would have liked someone like Lavia from Southampton. I think he would have been a good option, but I can see why that didn’t happen this summer."

“I do think the time to think about Partey’s exit will be this summer. I don’t know if I would do it. But I think it’s certainly something Arsenal will think about given his contract, there is only a year left, given his age and injury record."

He added:

“If a good offer comes in for him, it’s kind of similar to what last summer was. We knew it was something they were open to if something came in that was tempting. I think that would be the case again this summer.”

Juventus were reportedly keen to sign Partey this summer and even agreed on personal terms with him (via GOAL). However, the move did not materialize and he stayed put at the Emirates.

Thomas Partey is a super important player for us: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed during the pre-season that he considered Thomas Partey an important player for his team. He stressed that the arrival of Declan Rice did not change the Ghana international's position at the club.

"Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team. Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there's nothing there at all," he said in July this year (via Sky Sports).

Partey has made five appearances for Arsenal across competitions this season. He has also been deployed as a right-back by the Spanish tactician in the ongoing term.

He will have just a year remaining on his contract with the north London club after the ongoing season, so next summer could be the perfect time for the Gunners to offload him.