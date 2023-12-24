Arsenal star William Saliba rejected chance to move to European giants before signing new Gunners deal - Reports

Arsenal centre-back reportedly rebuffed the opportunity to join either Bayern Munich or PSG before he inked a contract extension with the Premier League leaders this summer.

Saliba, 22, has been a key player for the Gunners since returning from his loan spell at Marseille last summer. The Frenchman played a significant role in Mikel Arteta's side finishing a creditable second in the league.

If not for an unfortunate injury, which derailed their victory charge, the Gunners could have won their first Premier League title in nearly two decades, as they led for a record 248 days.

Considering his brilliant exploits in his first full season with the Gunners, both PSG and Bayern were interested in snapping up the Frenchman. However, as per afcstuff (via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano), Saliba spurned the chance to join either European giant, as he only wanted to stay at the Emirates.

Overall, Saliba has four goals and two assists in 58 games across competitions for the Gunners.

That includes a goal and an assist in 24 games this season across competitions. Both goal contributions have come in the league, where Arteta's side lead second-placed Liverpool by a point after 18 games, with Saliba playing every minute of every game.

"I think my players deserve big, big credit" - Arsenal boss after Liverpool draw

Arsenal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (December 23).

Gabriel Magalhaes fired Arteta's side in front after four minutes before Mohamed Salah hauled Liverpool back to level terms 25 minutes later. The Gunners then held firm at the back, repelling wave after wave of Reds attacks to remain top of the league.

"It was an unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense and hectic games that I have witnessed in 20 years in this league," said Arteta (via club website).

"The quality, the intentions of both teams … It was superb to watch it, and we as a team with the boys willing to play at that level, to have the courage to play at that level, the determination and belief to do what we’ve done here, I think my players deserve big, big credit."

The Gunners next take on West Ham United at home on Thursday (December 28).

