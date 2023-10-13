Bayern Munich keen on signing midfielder who was heavily linked with Liverpool last summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and Liverpool target Manu Kone.

The central midfield player recently recovered from a knee injury picked up in June this year. This season, the 22-year-old former France under-21 international has appeared just twice in the Bundesliga, racking up 106 minutes of game time.

Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich have already commenced talks with the player's management, according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk. With Kone's contract expiring in 2025, the Bavarian outfit are hoping to secure a deal for the youngster shortly,

The Bundesliga outfit were looking to secure the services of Joao Palhinha before the close of the summer transfer window. With a move failing to materialise, Tuchel decided to bring in Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig instead.

However, the Austria international has had just three starts in the German top flight so far. Moreover, he's been utilised as a right-back more often than in central midfield. Hence, the addition of another midfielder at the Allianz Arena is on the cards.

Kone has completed 62 appearances for his current employers, bagging four goals and two assists across competitions.

"I spoke a lot with the guys"- Ryan Gravenberch admits he spoke with Liverpool stars before moving from Bayern Munich

Liverpool's summer signing Ryan Gravenberch admitted that he spoke with national team colleagues Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo before moving to Anfield from Bayern Munich.

He has played alongside van Dijk on eight occasions for club and country. He has appeared with Gakpo seven times, managing a joint goal contribution. Gravenberch told Liverpool's media channels when asked about conversations with the aforementioned players:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. Before the move, I spoke a lot with the guys, and they said we have a good team. Everything is top here. Actually my decision was quick."

The 21-year-old midfielder is yet to establish himself as a first-team player under Jurgen Klopp.

He's managed just four appearances in the Premier League and is yet to start in the English top flight. However, he has recorded a goal and an assist from two appearances in the UEFA Europe League.