Free Fire MAX Playtime Challenge: Get free Desert Greatknife

The month of April has been particularly exciting for the Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server. After Alvaro: Reignition, the developers brought in the Emerald Storm campaign.

As a result, the game has been inundated with a flurry of new and exciting events, not only offering freebies but also keeping users engaged.

Among the newest additions to the battle royale title is the Playtime Challenge, which requires users to play the battle royale game for the said duration to win the items.

The key attraction of the event is the Desert Greatknife. However, alongside this, users are also entitled to receive Scan and Pet Food. Here is an in-depth overview of the new event and the corresponding rewards.

A new Free Fire MAX Playtime event is live on the Indian server

Garena has incorporated a new Playtime Challenge in Free Fire MAX as part of the ongoing Emerald Storm campaign.

It has kicked off today, i.e., April 14, 2023, and players have until April 19, 2023, to accomplish the given objective and receive the rewards.

The requirements for the event, along with the rewards at each of the milestones, are as follows:

The event features three requirements, each featuring one reward (Image via Garena)

Play 50 minutes to get a free Scan

Play 100 minutes to get a free Pet Food

Play 150 minutes to get a free Desert Greatknife

Players should not fret over these requirements since they are not separate but only consecutive. Essentially, every minute of the playtime will count towards all three requirements.

Hence, they only have to play Free Fire MAX for a total of 150 minutes across the event duration to receive the rewards.

Steps to collect the rewards through the new Playtime Challenge in the game

You may follow these instructions to receive the prizes mentioned above from the Playtime Challenge in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and participate in the preferred mode to accumulate the required playtime.

You may keep an eye on the progress through the event tab.

Access the events section to collect the rewards (Image via Garena) manually

Step 2: Access the event section once the requirements have been met.

Select the Playtime Challenge section from the list of available events (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Emerald Storm tab and navigate through the available events to select the Playtime Challenge section.

Step 4: Click on the Claim button on the right side of the designated reward to claim it.

While the first two items, i.e., Scan and Pet Food, are not very valuable, the Desert Greatknife is not a freebie you would like to miss out on. Finally, the skin can be equipped through the Armory tab under the Weapon section.

Besides the Playtime Challenge, players also have the Booyah Challenge and Emerald Card events running to get multiple freebies.

