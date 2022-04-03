×
Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (3 April 2022): Get free bundles, emotes, and costumes

A lot of players have to resort to redeem codes to receive free rewards in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Many Free Fire players cannot spend money on purchasing diamonds and obtaining exclusive rewards. As a result, they are compelled to seek alternatives and redeem codes have proven to be one of the most effective choices.

Garena itself makes these codes available and can offer a range of incentives. However, they have certain limitations, such as an expiry problem (they expire after a particular amount of time) and the fact that they only work on a specific server.

The following is a list of some Free Fire redeem codes that players can utilize.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which is available.

Free Fire redeem codes to get bundles, emotes, and costumes

These codes can help users receive bundles, emotes, and other rewards:

Bundles and costumes

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Emotes

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

More codes

  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11NJN5YS3E

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on Free Fire's Redemption Site and get free rewards

Garena has set up a website called 'Rewards Redemption Site,' which gamers may use to redeem the codes. Those who are unfamiliar with its functionality can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open any web browser and navigate the 'Rewards Redemption Site.' Readers can get there by clicking on this link.

There are six options for login and players can use any one of them (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Individuals will then have to sign in using the platform associated with their accounts. There are six different options available to them: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest account holders cannot utilize redeem codes, and they must first bind their accounts.

Paste the given redeem code into the text box and click on the &#039;Confirm&#039; button (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Players can proceed with the redemption after completing the login procedure by entering the redeem into the text field and clicking the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: Later, they can redeem the code's rewards from the in-game mail section.

If an error message about expiry or a server limitation appears on the screen, players will have no choice but to wait for the new codes.

Edited by Srijan Sen
हिन्दी