How to get free Incubator vouchers in Garena Free Fire this week

The Incubator is one of the Luck Royales offered to users in Free Fire. Players must spend diamonds on spins to get a specific Blueprint token and an Evolution Stone. They can then trade these two items for prizes.

Alternatively, instead of diamonds, Incubator vouchers can also be used to draw rewards from the prize pool. One of the upcoming events in the battle royale title will provide gamers twice the amount of vouchers, alongside several other items.

Free Fire guide: How to get free Incubator Vouchers

Squad Beatz-themed activities have been running in Free Fire for about a week, and the campaign’s peak day (12 February) is quickly approaching. Several events will begin on that day, including ‘Play to Win,’ which will offer users rewards if they play the game for a certain amount of time.

To get the Incubator vouchers and other items, the following specifications will have to be met by players:

Play the game for 30 minutes: Gold Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Play the game for 60 minutes: Kord – Brassy Core + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Play the game for 90 minutes: 2x Incubator Vouchers + 2x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

This event will not require much effort to complete, and all of the awards will be given once the objectives are met.

Steps to claim rewards from the event

The users just need to play the game for 90 minutes.

After the event starts in Free Fire, players can play matches for 90 minutes. They can then proceed by following these steps:

Step 1: First, click on the ‘Calendar’ icon on the lobby screen of the game.

Step 2: After that, head over to the ‘Squad Beatz’ section and tap on the ‘Play to Win’ option.

Step 3: A ‘Claim’ button will be present that gamers can press to get the items.

Users should take advantage of the opportunity since they will receive a gun skin, vouchers, and other rewards for free.

Note: This event has not yet begun and players will only be able to obtain the rewards once it does.

Edited by Siddharth Satish