New Free Fire MAX Pop-Pow Top-Up event: Get free permanent Gloo Wall and Sickle skin

New Top-Up events are consistently being added to Free Fire MAX. They provide players with free rewards for buying a specific number of diamonds in the game.

The Pop-Pow Top-Up event has made its way into Free Fire MAX following the conclusion of the Hyperbook Top-Up event. It offers two exclusive skins in the form of Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow.

The new event will last around a week, and interested players can meet the requirements to get its rewards.

New Pop-Pow Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will run until April 25, 2023

The Pop-Pow Top-Up event arrived on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on April 19, 2023. It will remain active until April 25, 2023.

Players can buy diamonds and get their hands on the two skins available in the event. Listed below are the requirements that they need to meet:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Pop-Pow Sickle for free

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive Gloo Wall – PopPow for free

Here are the requirements of the Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Given that skins like Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow usually cost a few hundred diamonds in the in-game store, this event is a great opportunity to get them.

To match the requirements listed above, it would be ideal for players to get the INR 240 (310 diamonds) top-up pack. The diamonds received can later be utilized for other events.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and claim free rewards

You can follow the steps mentioned below to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX and get the rewards of the Pop-Pow Top-Up event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and head to the in-game top-up center by pressing the “Diamond” icon.

Complete the purchase for the required amount of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The top-up options will pop up on the screen. You can select the required one. Listed below are the options that you will find:

INR 80: 100 diamonds

INR 240: 310 diamonds

INR 400: 520 diamonds

INR 800: 1060 diamonds

INR 1600: 2180 diamonds

INR 4000: 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Complete the purchase via the required payment option to receive the diamonds and match the event's requirements. Once the diamonds have been obtained, you can claim the rewards.

Move to the Pop-Pow Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Navigate to the Pop-Pow Top-Up event to find the Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow.

Step 5: Press the “Claim” button to receive the two rewards.

After you have claimed the Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow, you can equip the skins by heading to the “Armory” section in the game.

