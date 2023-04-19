New Free Fire MAX Pop-Pow Top-Up event: Get free permanent Gloo Wall and Sickle skin

New Top-Up events are consistently being added to Free Fire MAX. They provide players with free rewards for buying a specific number of diamonds in the game.
The Pop-Pow Top-Up event has made its way into Free Fire MAX following the conclusion of the Hyperbook Top-Up event. It offers two exclusive skins in the form of Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow.
The new event will last around a week, and interested players can meet the requirements to get its rewards.
New Pop-Pow Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will run until April 25, 2023
The Pop-Pow Top-Up event arrived on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on April 19, 2023. It will remain active until April 25, 2023.
Players can buy diamonds and get their hands on the two skins available in the event. Listed below are the requirements that they need to meet:
- Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Pop-Pow Sickle for free
- Purchase 300 diamonds to receive Gloo Wall – PopPow for free
Given that skins like Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow usually cost a few hundred diamonds in the in-game store, this event is a great opportunity to get them.
To match the requirements listed above, it would be ideal for players to get the INR 240 (310 diamonds) top-up pack. The diamonds received can later be utilized for other events.
Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and claim free rewards
You can follow the steps mentioned below to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX and get the rewards of the Pop-Pow Top-Up event:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and head to the in-game top-up center by pressing the “Diamond” icon.
Step 2: The top-up options will pop up on the screen. You can select the required one. Listed below are the options that you will find:
- INR 80: 100 diamonds
- INR 240: 310 diamonds
- INR 400: 520 diamonds
- INR 800: 1060 diamonds
- INR 1600: 2180 diamonds
- INR 4000: 5600 diamonds
Step 3: Complete the purchase via the required payment option to receive the diamonds and match the event's requirements. Once the diamonds have been obtained, you can claim the rewards.
Step 4: Navigate to the Pop-Pow Top-Up event to find the Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow.
Step 5: Press the “Claim” button to receive the two rewards.
After you have claimed the Pop-Pow Sickle and Gloo Wall – PopPow, you can equip the skins by heading to the “Armory” section in the game.
