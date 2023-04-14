Free Fire Master League (FFML) 7 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

Having concluded its one-month-long League Stage, the 12 best squads have been selected for the Free Fire Master League (FFML) 7 Finals, which will occur on April 16. The four best performers from the contest will receive a slot in the SEA Invitational 2023. A total prize pool of $80,400 will be awarded among these finalists based on their performance in the Grand Finals.

The one-day battle will be played at the JCC Senayan Cendrawasih Hall in Jakarta. Only six matches, spread out over four maps, will ultimately determine the winner of the FFML 7. The livestream of the Finale will start at around 11 am WIB or 9:30 am IST.

Free Fire Master League (FFML) 7 finalists

EVOS Divine First Raiders Eclipse ECHO Esports Saudara e-Sports G Arsy Aphrodite Morph Team First Raiders Storm RRQ Kazu ONIC Olympus MPO Esports Bigetron Delta Genesis Dogma

In the League Stage, which ran from March 3 to April 2, Evos Divine exhibited fantastic teamwork and achieved first place with 661 points. Bion and Co. secured 13 Booyahs out of their 60 matches and were consistent throughout their 10 matchdays. The famous Indonesian firm added AimGod and Javra to the lineup and will make every effort to lift the Season 7 crown.

First Raiders Eclipse has been in stunning form since the start of 2023 as the unit acquired the runner-up spot in the Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Challenge, a $300K competition. The side once again showcased their magnificent power and grabbed second place in the FFML 7 League Stage, thanks to Darkol's sensational play there. They were only 21 points behind Evos Divine in the league.

ECHO Esports was seen in splendid shape after around a year as they obtained third with 606 points in their 60 games. Their star Duttz, with his 106 eliminations, was the finest athlete in the first round of the Free Fire Master League.

Defending champion and popular Free Fire team Saudara Eports was fourth in the table with their player Reyy claiming 105 kills after playing a key role in his unit. RRQ, who clinched the second-most number of Booyahs (9), obtained eighth place with 580 points. While Onic Olympus were only one point behind them in ninth position. Bigetron Delta and Genesis Dogma SF finished in the 11th and 12th spots in the League.

