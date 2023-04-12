Free Fire MAX Scorpio-themed items leaked

Free Fire MAX is filled with in-game cosmetics that players can acquire through various means. Garena typically introduces them based on a particular theme or celebration.

Popular data miner PureLeaks OFC recently leaked Scorpio-themed items for Free Fire MAX, which are likely to be introduced after the ongoing celebrations in the game end. According to the leak, tons of new cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more will soon make their way into the battle royale title.

List of leaked Scorpio-themed items for Free Fire MAX

A day ago, PureLeaks OFC took to their Instagram account to post about Scorpio-themed items that will reportedly arrive in Free Fire MAX in the near future. The video in the post showcases skins and other rewards that players will be able to get through events that will be introduced in the game.

Listed below are the items that have been leaked:

Crimson Grasp (Fist skin)

MP5 – Sublime Crimson

M60 – Sublime Crimson

Grenade – Rotborne

Gloo Wall – Crimson Soma

Scorpio Void Bundle

Frigid Scorpio Bundle

Scorching Scorpio Bundle

Calamity Scorpio Bundle

Evil Crimson Dagger

Katana – Rotborne

There are no details about whether these items will be provided for free or will cost diamonds.

It is important to note that these items have been leaked and are not confirmed to be released by Garena. However, considering the accuracy of PureLeaks OFC's reports, it can be assumed that they will likely make their way into the game soon. Until then, players can try to earn the rewards available in the ongoing Emerald Storm celebrations.

M1014 – Scorpio Shatter

Besides the abovementioned report, the M1014 – Scorpio Shatter has also been leaked recently. It will essentially be the next Evo gun that will make its way into Free Fire MAX. Acquiring it would immensely improve the performance of the M1014 and enhance its visual appeal.

Here are the statistics that the M1014 – Scorpio Shatter will affect:

Rate of fire: ‘++’

Armor Penetration: ‘+’

Movement speed: ‘-’

The skin will also have kill effects, an exclusive emote, and tons of other things that will make utilizing it super fun.

Note: A ‘+’ represents an increase in the stats, whereas a ‘-’ denotes a reduction.

