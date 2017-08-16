FIFA Mobile: Manuel Neuer overtaken as best goalkeeper in the game

Jan Oblak is currently ranked straight 100 in the mobile version of FIFA 17.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 16 Aug 2017, 19:54 IST

Jan Oblak is now the highest ranked goalkeeper in FIFA Mobile

What's the story?

FIFA Mobile is a football simulation game produced for iOS, Microsoft Windows and Android. The Global Tour Program feature is highly successful among the gamers after the game was launched in October 2016. FIFA Mobile can be said as the mobile version of the FIFA 17 and will be out of service once FIFA 18 is launched. In the latest advancement, Manuel Neuer is no longer the highest rated goalkeeper in the portal with Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid taking up the numero one spot.

Jan Oblak is currently rated a perfect 100 with Iker Casillas being a close second at 99. Manuel Neuer falls down to third on the list but still has a staggering rating of 98. FIFA Mobile has seen some of the craziest ratings in the history of gaming but the regular FIFA Mobile players can tell that there is a method to this madness.

In case you didn't know...

Though the game is completely different from the FIFA 17 edition with the Mobile's interface being modelled on the NFL games launched by EA Mobile, it retains the game's brand ambassadors such as Marco Reus, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Anthony Martial. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was dethroned as the highest ranked player in the game, replaced by the Brazilian Kaka with a cent percent rating.

The heart of the matter

Just like Kaka, Jan Oblak has been given the highest possible rating in the game and has, in turn, beaten the likes of Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. The Slovakian is now a VS Attack FIFA Champion Player and is hence untradable. Oblak's handling and positioning are rated the highest as 105 and 102 respectively. He has a total stat total of 1867 points which is one of the highest ever tally in the game.

What's next?

FIFA 18, the next edition of the highly popular FIFA gaming series is just around the corner and will be released on the 29th of September. The game is among one of the most highly anticipated gaming releases of the year.

Author's take

Though Jan Oblak has beaten Manuel Neuer to the pole goalkeeping rank, it will not be the case when FIFA 18 is released. The German custodian is expected to be the highest ranked goalkeeper in the next edition with David De Gea of Manchester United and Jan Oblak closely following by.