FIFA Mobile: Sergio Aguero overtakes Eden Hazard as best Premier League player

by deevyamulani News 22 Aug 2017, 19:15 IST

What's the story?

For all those who spend hours on their mobile devices trying to get the better of virtual opponents on the handheld version of FIFA, there is a new best player in the game. Chelsea star Eden Hazard held the top spot until recently but has now been overtaken by a man in a lighter shade of blue, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard was crucial to Chelsea's title charge last season and was Premier League's standout attacking player, something which led to him being crowned the best player in the mobile edition of FIFA. The Belgian's injury this season has seen him being ruled out of the first couple of games for the season and as a result, has been overtaken by Sergio Aguero as the best player in FIFA Mobile.

Heart of the matter

Manchester City's star striker, as per FIFA rating's website Futhead, is rated as a better player than Chelsea's talisman. Aguero surpasses Hazard with an overall rating of 98 to the Belgian's 96 and boasts a pace rating of 103 to Hazard's 90, apart from having a shot power of 98 and a passing rating of 82.

Aguero, surprisingly, is also a better dribbler than Eden Hazard with a rating of 99 to Hazard's 90. In spite of such one-sided stats, all does not seem lost for Hazard, he has a better shooting rating than Aguero with a rating of 101 to the City star's 98, while also beating him to the honours when it comes to passing, defending and the physical aspect of the game.

What's next?

Those biding their time on FIFA Mobile, waiting for the next installment of the series to release will not have to wait much longer. FIFA 18 is due to be released on the 29th of September and will be available earlier for pre-order while a demo version will also be released in advance of the release.

Author's Take

Sergio Aguero's rise to the top of the Premier League player rankings in FIFA Mobile defies belief despite Hazard injury. The Argentine has not looked his deadly best under Pep Guardiola and looks to have difficulty executing the demands Pep expects from his strikers. He has also not scored in two consecutive games and a rating upgrade at such a point in time does look a little unjustified.