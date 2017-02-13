Top 5 fastest strikers in FIFA 17

Here are five fastest strikers in FIFA 17 who can make your ultimate team much better.

13 Feb 2017

Looking for whom to buy in the next transfer window but you don’t know who suits your team? You have competent playmakers but can’t get the ball past the defenders? FIFA or football is a lot about pace, the faster your team is, more will be the number of balls popping into the opponent goal.

With fast strikers in your squad, going past the Sergio Ramos’ and Gerard Pique’s will be easier than ever before. But now you don’t have to go through all the brainstorming as our statistics team has put forward the top 5 fastest strikers in FIFA 17.

#5 Thievy Bifouma

The striker holds an overall rating of 77 with shooting at 76, passing at 55, dribbling at 78, defence at a low 28 and physical attributes at 72.

The Congolese striker’s USP is his mind-boggling pace which is rated at a very high 93 which is among the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo (94) and Marcus Rashford (92). His pace is well distributed in the form of acceleration at 92 and sprint speed at 94.

With the addition of Thievy Bifouma in your Fifa Ultimate team, you will no doubt have a fast player at the business end of your field at a comparatively nominal rate.