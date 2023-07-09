3 major learnings from Saturday at 2023 John Deere Classic

With the John Deere Classic about to conclude at TPC Deere Run, the stage is set for an exciting finish. Brendon Todd currently leads the table, closely followed by Denny McCarthy, setting up for a riveting encounter. Golf fans are looking forward to seeing who will win the tournament on Sunday.

However, the events of Saturday provided three important takeaways that have added to the growing interest. Let's take a look:

#1 Brendon Todd is at the top of a clogged leaderboard

Brendon Todd has been a consistent force throughout the tournament, and his third-round bogey-free 5-under 66 moved him to the top of the leaderboard at 16 under.

Todd's advantage, however, is tenuous, since Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk are all just one shot behind him. The last round promises a fierce struggle for the crown, thanks to a packed scoreboard.

#2 Adam Schenk's unblemished streak comes to an end

Adam Schenk has gone 47 straight holes without making a bogey. During Saturday's round, however, his streak came to a stop on the par-3 12th hole. Despite the setback, Schenk showed his grit by hitting consecutive birdies on holes 16 and 17 to finish with a 4-under 67, keeping himself in contention just one stroke behind the leader.

#3 Peter Kuest continues to impress

BYU graduate Peter Kuest made news last week with his T-4 performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He maintained his good showing in the John Deere Classic, where he is presently in solitary fifth place, just two shots behind the leader.

Kuest's outstanding play has won him a spot in the tournament, as well as special temporary membership for the remainder of the season. The rookie's solid performance puts him in the running for back-to-back strong finishes.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Final-round tee times and pairings at the John Deere Classic Final-round tee times and pairings at the John Deere Classic https://t.co/gdeIh1oE8K

The stage is set for a spectacular climax as the final round of the John Deere Classic approaches. Sunday's round promises excitement and unpredictability, with a tight leaderboard, spectacular comebacks, and promising rookies battling for the win.

