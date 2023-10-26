4 big storylines to follow at the remaining 2023 FedExCup Fall schedule

The 2023 FedExCup fall events are the final PGA Tour tournaments of this year before golfers head for the 2024 season. There are new surprises and new storylines on the way.

People can expect new players earning the PGA Tour and can see new faces at the Sentry next year. The 2023 FedEx Cup fall tournaments are filled with many stories and here are four big stories to keep your eye on.

4 big storylines to follow at the remaining 2023 FedExCup Fall

#1 Emerging heroes

Fans have their set on the rising stars. This year has been overloaded with new stars impressing fans with their phenomenal performances. Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard have been incredible with their game throughout the season on the European Tour as well as on the PGA Tour.

Interestingly, both of them were the captain's pick at the Ryder Cup and undoubtedly fans have high hopes for them at the FedExCup fall season tournaments. This is especially after Aberg's runner-up finish at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship and then in the top 15 at the Shriners Children's Open. He has also entered the top 100 of the FedExCup standings.

Hojgaard has been really good with his game this season and continues to impress fans.

#2 End of Rookie of the Year debate

The Rookie of the Year has been making juicy headlines in the newspapers since the beginning of this year. After new players join the Tour, golf fans have their eyes on their performance to know who will win the Rookie of the Year award.

Finally, the FedExCup fall season will let the people know about the Rookie of the Year in 2023.

#3 FedExCup Top 125

The conclusion of the 2023 FedExCup fall season events will give the names of the final top 125 players, who will retain their Tour card next season. Golfers who will finish inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings will earn full status on the Tour in 2024.

Although there would not be many changes, the border players on the list will compete to secure their positions.

#4 Signature events

FedExCup Fall season events will also unveil the final list of the players competing in the Signature events. Golfers who finished between 51 and 60 in the FedEx Cup Standings after the conclusion of The RSM Classic will earn an exemption to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational in 2024.