4 players to look out for in the Guardian Championship

The Guardian Championship started on Thursday, September 15, at the Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama. Most of the top-ranked players on the Epson Tour are present, seeking merit to advance their professional careers.

The development circuit has only four tournaments left to close the current season (including the Guardian Championship). This means that the players who will win a spot on the LPGA Tour for the 2023-24 season are about to be defined.

Jenny Coleman, Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Image via Getty).

Four players present at the Guardian Championship stand out from the rest for their possibilities of taking the next leap in their respective careers. Let's see who they are.

4 players to watch at the Guardian Championship

The following four players are among the best performers on the Epson Tour. They are all performing in the Guardian Championship:

#1 Agathe Laisne

Agathe Laisne, 24, arrived at the Guardian Championship ranked 319th in the world ranking (Rolex Ranking). She is also ranked fourth to win the LPGA Tour card. In the current season she earned her first victory at this level (Florida's Natural Charity Classic).

Despite her youth, Laisne already has experience at the highest level, as she played on the LPGA Tour for the entire 2022 season. Her results were not outstanding (she suffered 15 cuts in 18 tournaments), so she had to return to the Epson Tour.

The Frenchwoman has had a notable performance in the current season of the development tournament. She not only earned her first win, but also five other Top 10 finishes. She has been cut in only two of the 17 tournaments she has played.

Jenny Bae, Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image via Getty).

#2 Jenny Coleman

Jenny Coleman, 31, is an experienced player on the professional circuits. In fact, she has played six of her seven seasons as a professional on the LPGA Tour.

The American did not have a good 2022 season at the top level, suffering 16 cuts in 24 tournaments, which caused her to lose her spot for 2023. This is why she went to the Epson Tour, where she excelled.

On the developmental circuit she won the IOA Golf Classic. Additionally, Coleman finished three times in the Top 10 and another four times in the Top 25. She was cut only three times in 18 tournaments played. She enters the Guardian Championship in fifth position on the list to obtain LPGA Tour membership for 2024.

Miranda Wang (Image via LPGA).

#3 Jenny Bae

Jenny Bae, 22, is eighth in the list to obtain her LPGA Tour card. She has been a professional for less than a year, but she has been making headlines since her college days.

During her extraordinary career in amateur golf, Bae finished runner up at the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur, a two-time Collegiate Champion, winner of the 2021 Georgia Women's Amateur and the 2021 Georgia Women's Open. For her outstanding merits, she received the 2023 Juli Inkster Award.

During her first season on the Epson Tour, the American hasn't lost the habit of standing out. In just seven tournaments played, she has already won two (Hartford Healthcare Women's Championship and Twin Bridges Championship).

#4 Miranda Wang

The 24-year-old Chinese is in her first full season on the Epson Tour (in 2022 she played only six tournaments). Her 2023 season was one during the first half of the season and a completely different one during the second.

From March to May she suffered six cuts in eight tournaments, although it is fair to note that in that period she won the IOA Championship. From June to date, the story has been different: nine tournaments played, only one missed cut, two Top 10 and two other Top 20.

This has led her to rank 18th among contenders to enter the LPGA Tour for next season.