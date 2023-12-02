Can Min Woo Lee record back-to-back wins in Australia? Aussie golfer’s position and odds explored

Min Woo Lee is on his way to winning two consecutive trophies in Australia. The Aussie golfer made headlines at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open with a scorching performance. On Saturday, he tied with Japanese golfer Rikuya Hoshino for the lead after making a birdie on the 18th hole.

Lee won the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship last month, playing all four rounds of under 70 to put on an excellent show at the competition. He then defeated Hoshino, who tied for first place at the Australian Open this week, by a margin of three strokes at the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament concluded on November 26.

There's a good chance of Lee winning again this week as evidenced by his astonishing performance at the tournament. The 25-year-old played three rounds of 67, 64, and 70 to secure the top position with a score of under 13.

According to the Odds Checker, Min Woo Lee is the expert's favorite to win at the Australian Open with odds of 7/1.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off on Sunday at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open?

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open will have its finale on Sunday, December 3. Min Woo Lee will pair up with Rikuya Hoshino and Alex Fitzpatrick to tee off on the first hole at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Hoshino played a bogey-free round on Saturday at the tournament and tied with Lee. They will also tee off for the final round together.

The Japanese golfer opened up about his game following the third round of the tournament and said (via The Week):

"Last week I couldn't make the birdie on the back nine, but this week I have more birdies at the back nine to make the winning (possible). This is the first time in Australia for me and I'm enjoying this atmosphere and also this tournament. That's why I'm playing well.”

Min Woo Lee, on the other hand, shot 70 on Saturday. He scored 67 in the opening round, followed by a round of 64 on Friday.

Speaking about his game, Lee said (via The Week):

"I just hit my irons a little bit closer and that just gave myself a couple more opportunities for birdies. So yeah, had a really nice front nine and made one bogey and one birdie on the back. I'll just have to post a really low score tomorrow, I think, but I can do it."

Alex Fitzpatrick tied for third place with Patrick Rodgers, while Lucas Herbert follows them in fifth. Sean Crocker settled in a tie for sixth place with Matt Jones, Jason Scrivener, Sam Jones, Sam Brazel, and Joaquin Niemann.

2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith tied for 25th place with Travis Smyth, Calum Hill, and Conor Purcell.