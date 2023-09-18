“I got sick of feeling like crap” – PGA Tour pro Harrison Endycott says he quit alcohol after it put him in ‘a really bad place’

Harrison Endycott is sober as of the Wyndham Championship. The Australian golfer, who played the Fortinet Championship 2023 at Napa, has now revealed that he is embracing sobriety. The golfer noted that he chose alcohol to deal with the stress of being a rookie on the PGA Tour. However, it turned out to not help at all but made things worse.

According to Endycott, drinking put him in “a really bad place” mentally and also affected his physical health. The golfer noticed his performance stagnating and decided to make some changes. The 27-year-old golfer noted that he quit drinking after he “got sick of feeling like crap all the time.”

Speaking about his alcohol consumption after his second appearance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort, Harrison Endycott said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“It just wasn’t right for me. I got sick of feeling like crap all the time… You’re dealing with stress and you’re trying to work hard on your game. It just wasn’t helping me. It was just putting me in this really awful area where I didn’t want to be out there playing.

It got to a stage where I’m playing on the best tour, in amazing situations that anyone would die to have, and I didn’t want to be there. It was a really worrying part but at the same time a really happy thing to experience that … because now I see the benefit of making these changes.”

Interestingly, Endycott noted that he’d splashed big amounts just last year at the Napa during the 2022 Fortinet Championship on wine. The golfer, who’s been sober for two months, laughed off the thought of spending big sums for drinks.

Harrison Endycott on struggling with cravings and withdrawal issues

According to the PGA Tour pro, the first month of sobriety was the toughest. The golfer revealed that quitting caused heavy cravings and withdrawal issues. He stopped practising and focused completely on himself. The golfer also noted that his family, friends and coaches helped him make the “the best thing” possible.

Harrison Endycott added, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“When I was drinking, I wouldn’t say not taking my job seriously, but (I was) not taking myself seriously, like not looking after myself. It’s hard to see how many people are really behind you and just want the best of you. At the time, the relationship I was having with alcohol was making me so angry, anxious, depressed.”

Harrison Endycott has now found a taste for cooking ever since keeping down the wine glass. He has since gotten healthier and is constantly hitting the gym. The 27-year-old also chose to move from Scottsdale to Nashville to deal with the changes in his lifestyle.

The PGA Tour pro noted that he feels “happier” and “in a better place” after embracing sobriety.