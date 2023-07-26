2023 3M Open odds and updated bets ft. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and more

The 3M Open is set to tee off at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota on Thursday, July 27. The event, happening just two weeks ahead of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, will see a 156-player field compete for the $7.8 million prize purse and valuable FedEx Cup points on offer.

The 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the 3M Open will feature 11 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players in its field. World no.19 and defending champion Tony Finau will headline the event. He will be joined by the likes of Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama, among others. Unsurprisingly, Finau is the favorite to win this weekend.

Sungjae Im Round 1 tee times @3MOpen8:18 a.m. ETNick HardyTom HogeBilly Horschel8:29 a.m. ETTony FinauHideki MatsuyamaSepp Straka8:40 a.m. ETVincent NorrmanMackenzie HughesSungjae Im pic.twitter.com/9pv7jz8MDX

2023 3M Open odds explored

According to SportsLine’s updated odds, as of Wednesday, July 26, Tony Finau is the favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. The defending champion comes into the event with 12-1 odds. However, he is not a runaway favorite and is closely followed by Cameron Young. Coming off the back of a respectable T8 finish at The Open, Young carries 14-1 odds.

Interestingly, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama come third and fourth on the odds list with 16-1 and 18-1 odds respectively. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas completes the top five. Despite being the biggest name on the field, Thomas carries only 20-1 odds. Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Sepp Straka (30-1), Ludvig Aberg (35-1) and Gary Woodland (35-1) are other names to watch at the TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

Here are the odds for the 2023 3M Open (As per SportsLine):

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

