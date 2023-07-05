2023 John Deere Classic weather forecast: Will it rain this weekend at the TPC Deere Run?

The 2023 John Deere Classic is set to commence on Thursday, July 6, and will run through the weekend to conclude with the final round on Sunday, July 9, at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The golf course seems to be in perfect condition under normal temperatures and lower humidity.

John Classic will start with a pro-am tournament on Wednesday, July 5, at 6:45 am ET under bright sunlight.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with temperatures more than 75 degrees Fahrenheit for the opening round of the John Deere Classic with overnight low to be expected around 57 degrees.

It would mostly be bright sunny skies for the next two days with temperatures to be expected around 79 each day. Sunday is also expected to be a bright sunny day but there is a 40 percent chance of showers. The temperature, however, will be high at 80 degrees.

2023 John Deere Classic tee times

The first round of the 2023 John Deere Classic will begin at 7:45 a.m. ET on July 6, with Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixit, and Henrik Norlander teeing off on the first hole and Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, and Greyson Sigg teeing off on the 10th.

The following is the tee time for the first round of the 2023 John Deere Classic:

1st tee

7:45 am - Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander

7:56 am - Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu

8:07 am - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott

8:18 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman

8:29 am - Adam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd

8:40 am - Ryan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker

8:51 am - Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin

9:02 am - Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins

9:13 am - Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda

9:24 am - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst

9:35 am - Ricky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou

9:46 am - Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman

9:57 am - Scott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto

1:10 pm - Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley

1:21 pm - Adam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson

1:32 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

1:43 pm - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

1:54 pm - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

2:05 pm - Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

2:16 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery

2:27 pm - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

2:38 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman

2:49 pm - David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

3:00 pm - Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley

3:11 pm - Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen

3:22 pm - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl

10th tee

7:45 am - Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

7:56 am - Ryan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower

8:07 am - Patton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren

8:18 am - Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

8:29 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

8:40 am - Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy

8:51 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard

9:02 am - Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am - James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman

9:24 am - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

9:35 am - Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor

9:46 am - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Marcus Byrd

9:57 am - Reid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent

1:10 pm - D.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu

1:21 pm - Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown

1:32 pm - Grayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

1:43 pm - Nico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan

1:54 pm - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird

2:05 pm - Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

2:16 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley

2:27 pm - S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky

2:38 pm - Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers

2:49 pm - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett

3:00 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa

3:11 pm - MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson

3:22 pm - Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw

Poll : 0 votes