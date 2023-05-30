2023 Porsche European Open field: Pablo Larrazabal headlines DP World Tour event

The DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 Porsche European Open. The event set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany will have a stacked 156-player field competing for the $2 million purse on offer.

According to the DP World Tour, the European Open field will be headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and last week’s KLM Open winner Pablo Larrazabal, among others. It is pertinent to note that, unlike the Dutch Open, this week’s European outing will not feature any players in the top 50 world rankings.

The four-day tournament will mark the 24th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule. Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, Porsche European Open 2023 will mark the DP World Tour’s continued continental Europe run ahead of the upcoming US Open.

2023 Porsche European Open field

Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour’s European Open:

Thomas Aiken

Anton Albers

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Tiger Christensen

Todd Clements

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Mutahi Kibugu

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Oscar Lengden

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Tom Mckibbin

Velten Meyer

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Yannick Schuetz

Jason Scrivener

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tim Tillmanns

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

More details on the European Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

