2023 Porsche European Open field: Pablo Larrazabal headlines DP World Tour event

The DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 Porsche European Open. The event set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany will have a stacked 156-player field competing for the $2 million purse on offer.
According to the DP World Tour, the European Open field will be headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and last week’s KLM Open winner Pablo Larrazabal, among others. It is pertinent to note that, unlike the Dutch Open, this week’s European outing will not feature any players in the top 50 world rankings.
The four-day tournament will mark the 24th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule. Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, Porsche European Open 2023 will mark the DP World Tour’s continued continental Europe run ahead of the upcoming US Open.
2023 Porsche European Open field
Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour’s European Open:
- Thomas Aiken
- Anton Albers
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Tiger Christensen
- Todd Clements
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Mutahi Kibugu
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Oscar Lengden
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Velten Meyer
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Yannick Schuetz
- Jason Scrivener
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tim Tillmanns
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
More details on the European Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.