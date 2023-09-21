5 interesting Solheim Cup facts you probably didn’t know

The 2023 Solheim Cup is all set to start on Friday, September 22 and will run through the weekend having its final on Sunday, September 24. The tournament will take place at Finca Corstesin Golf Course in Spain when the European team will play against the American.

Both the teams will have 12 players, who qualified through their incredible performances this season and some of them were picked up by their team captains. The 38-year-old Stacy Lewsis will lead the US squad while Suzann Pettersen will be serving as the captain of the European Team.

Solheim Cup is one of the renowned golf tournaments in the world but still, there are some facts that people are not aware of. Here are the top 5 facts about the Solheim Cup you probably didn't know.

5 interesting Solheim Cup facts

#1 Caroline Hedwall gave the most points

Caroline Hedwall dominated the stellar field of the Solheim Cup with her amazing performance in 2013. She added five points to her team's victory at the tournament, which is eventually the maximum points by any player.

She had a perfect 5-0-0 score at the tournament including 2-0-0 in foursomes while playing with Anna Nordqvist and 2-0-0 in fourball while playing with Caroline Masson.

#2 Largest margin victory

Over the years several players both from European and US teams have registered the largest margin victories at the Solheim Cup.

Here are some of the largest points victories at the tournament:

Pat Bradley

Margin: 8 and 7

Format: Singles

Year: 1990

Team: US

Beth Daniel

Margin: 7 and 6

Format: Singles

Year: 1990

Team: US

Deb Richard

Margin: 7 and 6

Format: Singles

Year: 1992

Team: US

Pat Hurst and Rosie Jones

Margin: 7 and 5

Format: Fourball

Year: 1998

Team: US

Paula Creamer

Margin: 7 and 5

Format: Singles

Year: 2005

Team: US

Ally McDonald and Angel Yin

Margin: 7 and 5

Format: Fourball

Year: 2019

Team: US

Laura Davies and Trish Johnson

Margin: 6 and 5

Format: Fourball

Year: 1996

Team: Europe

Laura Davies and Lisa Hackney

Margin: 6 and 5

Format: Fourball

Year: 1996

Team: Europe

Lisa Hackney

Margin: 6 and 5

Format: Singles

Year: 1998

Team: Europe

Caroline Hedwall and Sophie Gustafson

Margin: 6 and 5

Format: Foursomes

Year: 2011

Team: Europe

Catriona Matthew

Margin: 6 and 5

Format: Singles

Year: 2011

Team: Europe

#3 US Team's three-peat

The American team has maintained its dominance at the Solheim Cup over the years holding a 10-7 historical edge.

The team has successfully won the tournament three times in a row twice. They won the Solheim Cup from 1994 to 1998 and then from 2005-2009.

#4 Tournament venues

The Solheim Cup is never held at the same venue twice. The tournament was started in 1990 when it was held at Lake Nona Golf Course and over the years held at different courses.

Here are the venues of the Solheim Cup:

2021 Inverness Club, Ohio, USA

2019 Gleneagles, Scotland Europe

2017 Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa, USA

2015 Golf Club St. Leon-Rot, Germany United States

2013 Colorado Golf Club, Colorado, USA Europe

2011 Killeen Castle Golf Resort, Ireland Europe

2009 Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

2007 Halmstad GK, Sweden United States

2005 Crooked Stick Golf Club, Indiana, USA

2003 Barsebäck Golf & Country Club, Sweden

2002 Interlachen Country Club, Minnesota, USA

2000 Loch Lomond Golf Club, Scotland

1998 Muirfield Village, Ohio, USA

1996 St Pierre Golf & Country Club, Wales United States

1994 The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

1992 Dalmahoy Country Club, Scotland Europe

1990 Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida, USA Cup:

#5 Most Solheim Cup appearances

Dame Laura Davies is a Solheim Cup legend. She appeared at the tournament for the most number of times.

She played at the event 12 times from its inaugural in 1990. Her last appearance was in 2011.