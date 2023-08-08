5 major changes in the PGA Tour 2024 schedule from 2023

The PGA Tour has finally announced its 2024 schedule. The final event of the 2022–23 season culminated on Sunday, August 6 at the Wyndham Championship, and now players will join the Playoffs of the FedEx and then head for fall season events.

The Tour's new schedule includes several changes, ranging from the introduction of new sanctioned events to new locations and sponsorships.

Listed below are the top 5 changes the PGA Tour made to its calendar for the 2024 season.

5 major changes in the 2024 PGA Tour schedule

#1 Designated event

The PGA has introduced a limited field with elevated purse events for the 2024 season. These events will have star-packed fields featuring the best players from the previous seasons to play in an event with bigger purses. There will be eight designated events.

Listed below are the designated events (Signature events) of the 2024 PGA Tour:

Jan. 1-7 The Sentry

Feb. 29-March 4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 12-18 The Genesis Invitational

March 4-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational

April 15-21 RBC Heritage

May 6-12 Wells Fargo Championship

June 3-9 the Memorial

June 17-23 Travelers Championship

#2 FedEx Cup prize money

The PGA Tour's second major calendar adjustment for the 2024 season is a significant increase in the prize money of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The winner's payment has been enhanced from $18 million to $25 million.

Surprisingly, the purses for the Signature events will be higher than those for regular Tour events. Speaking about the schedule. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said:

"From The Sentry through the FedExCup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedExCup Fall, this new, cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before. We are grateful to the membership – especially the Player Directors and Player Advisory Council – as well as our tournaments and partners for the collaboration that has set us up for an exciting 2024.”

#3 Fewer events

The PGA Tour's 2023 season featured 46 tournaments. However, the following season will feature only 36 FedEx Cup regular tournaments, beginning in January and lasting until August, when the season will conclude with the final event. The Wyndham Championship will once again conclude the regular PGA Tour season.

#4 New events

In addition, the Tour announced new events for the 2024 season, which will take place in late February in South Florida. The event has been named The Classic at Palm Beach for the time being, which could change with time. Its sponsors are also to be announced.

#5 Sony Open will be the debut event for new members

The Sony Open in Hawaii will now be the first event for new PGA Tour members from the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, and PGA Tour Q-school. The competition will be held from January 8 to January 14.