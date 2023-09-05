The 2023 US Mid-Am Championship is scheduled for the 9th of September at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club and the Fenway Golf Club. It is one of the biggest amateur golf event in the country after the iconic US Amateurs. However, there is a certain eligibility criteria to qualify for the championship which makes it extremely unique compared to other events.

The championship consists of an elite group of amateur golfers who often work a 9-5 on their side and approach the sport merely as a hobby. However, this event has given rise to many proficient golfers who have later performed in major championships and the PGA Tour. Let's take a look at the 5 things that you probably didn't know about the 2023 US Mid-Am Championship.

#1 It is a free to watch championship

Usually, prominent golf events requires spectators to buy tickets to enter the golf course. However, the Mid-Am Championship is a free to watch event for everyone. Fans can just make their way to the Sleepy Hollow or Fenway Golf Club without any tickets. Furthermore, viewers will have access to all the rounds of the event.

#2 Potential US Open and Masters Invite

It is speculated that the winner of the 2023 US Mid-Am Championship will likely get an invite for the iconic US Open and the upcoming Masters Championship. However, there's a major caveat as the winner of the event needs to be qualified as an amateur while being over 25 years old. Aditionally, the winner will also get an invite to the next 2 US Amateur Tournaments.

#3 It is a borderline amateur tournament

The Mid-Am championship is intriguing for many reasons one of which is the eligibility criteria. The golfers appearing for the championshiop need to be over 25 or older while also having a handicap index of 3.4. It is assumed that many golfers by this age have excess experience to be considered as professionals. However, many of them hold regular jobs to pay the bill.

#4 The location is a legendary golf course

The Mid-Am Championship is one of the biggest amateur golfing events. Therefore, it will be held at a decent golf course. Interestingly, the location of this event is more than legendary. In fact, it's one of the best. Sleepy Hollow and Fenway Golf Club are regarded as 2 of the premiere golf courses in the country designed by influential golfers of their time. Sleepy Hollow is also the 10th best golf course in New York according to the New York Digest.

#5 Sleepy Hollow is responsible for Pro beginnings

The Sleepy Hollow golf course has made the way for many golfers who have gone on to shine on the professional stage. The best example of this can be 2022 PGA Tour rookie of the year Cam Young who grew up playing at the Sleepy Hollow golf course.

The winner of the 2023 US Mid-Am Championship will receive several benefits for future championships

The 2023 US Mid-Am Championship is a massive event that offers several benefits to it's winners. Apart from the glory of winning a legendary event, the winner will also get a gold medal and a custody of the Robert T. Jones Jr. Memorial Trophy for one year.

Aditionally, the winner will also have an exemption for the 2024 US Open and an invitation to the 2024 Masters Tournament. The winner will also automatically qualify for the next 10 US Mid-Am Championships and the next 2 US Amateurs.