Can a LIV Golfer win the 2024 PGA Championship? LIV players’ top odds explored

The 2024 PGA Championship is approaching thick and fast. 156 players are set to compete in the prestigious tournament, including 16 LIV Golf players. Defending champion Brooks Koepka, a LIV player, is deemed to have the best chance of winning this prestigious event.

Koepka, who claimed his fifth Major title at the PGA Championship in 2023, will tee off at the Valhalla Golf Course this week. A previous three-time winner of the event, including a successful defense in 2019, Koepka will aim to repeat history.

According to Odds Checker, Koepka is one of the top favorite LIV players to win the PGA Championship, boasting odds of 16/1. However, he faces formidable competition from fellow Saudi Circuit players.

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, is another strong contender for the trophy. Bryson DeChambeau, who showcased his talent with a top-10 finish at this year's Augusta event, also poses a significant threat. While DeChambeau narrowly missed out on the Masters title, he has demonstrated impressive performance in LIV Golf events and could emerge victorious this week.

Additionally, Aussie golfer Cameron Smith, who also finished in the top 10 at the 2024 Masters, has odds of 50/1 to triumph at Valhalla.

Here are the odds of the LIV golfers who can win the 2024 PGA Championship (as per Odds Checker):

Brooks Koepka: 16/1

Jon Rahm: 20/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 28/1

Joaquin Niemann: 40/1

Cameron Smith: 50/1

The other LIV players playing at the PGA Championship are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann, and Andy Ogletree.

When will LIV golfers tee off at the PGA Championship 2024?

All of the LIV players playing this week will tee off in groups with PGA Tour players. Defending champion Brooks Koepka will tee off on the tenth hole for the first round on Thursday, May 16, at 8:37 a.m. ET in a group with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

Bryson DeChambeau will start his game with Akshay Bhatia and Tommy Fleetwood, and Cam Smith will tee off with Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland.

Here are the LIV golfers' tee times for the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship (all-time in ET)

Tee #1

9:27 a.m.: Kyle Mendoza*, Andy Ogletree , Erik van Rooyen

, Erik van Rooyen 12:45 p.m: David Puig , Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns 1:07 p.m.: Talor Gooch , Cam Davis, Harris English

, Cam Davis, Harris English 1:40 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

1:51 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson , Matt Fitzpatrick

, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:02 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Cameron Young 2:35 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

Tee #10

7:20 a.m: Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet*, Adrian Meronk

7:31 a.m..: Larkin Gross*, Lucas Herbert , Grayson Murray

, Grayson Murray 8:15 a.m: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

Justin Rose 8:26 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 8:37 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 8:48 a.m.: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala 8:59 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau , Tommy Fleetwood

, Tommy Fleetwood 9:21 a.m.: Andy Svoboda*, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 19.