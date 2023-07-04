Climate activists dig holes on golf courses across Spain to fight water wastage

Things have been heated up in Spain as the Extinction Rebellion sabotaged several of the golf courses throughout the country. The climate activists claimed the "elites leisure' activity has been the prime reason for the water shortage in the country as it requires a lot of water to maintain the golf courses.

Climate activists shared a video on social media showing their members vandalizing golf courses, embedding them with carrots and pouring cement into the holes in Madrid, Ibiza, Barcelona, and Navarra. It is part of a coordinated demonstration to protest the amount of water consumed in maintenance.

The action came as a result of the drought witnessed in the country in the wake of the year. Several areas in the southern region of the country recorded temperatures of more than 44°C.

In the video shared on Twitter, the Extinction Rebellion especially mentioned the high-class rich individual as only 0.6 percent of their population play golf.

"We sabotaged 10 golf courses throughout the Spanish territory. We operate in ten golf courses in six Spanish provinces, with the aim of denouncing the waste of water that golf entails in the midst of one of the worst droughts in history... (1/4)," they wrote in the caption of the video.

"A golf course swallows more than 100,000 litres of water a day to maintain the surrounding grass. We cannot continue to allow this type of elitist leisure, that we cannot afford. We demand immediate democratic planning for the use of water, and the use of truly democratic and participatory tools to decide on our resources.

"Spain dries up and the rural world suffers millions in losses due to the lack of water in their crops all while an entertainment that barely 0.6% of the population enjoys [continues]. The rich and their leisure activities waste essential resources that are a luxury."

It is important to note that they have vandalized 10 golf courses in Spain so far.

LIV Golf wrapped up with its event in Spain

Last week LIV golfers travelled to Spain for their event, which was held from June 30 to July 2 at Real Club Valderrama. Talor Gooch took away the third trophy of the Saudi circuit after defeating Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke at the Spain event. He played three rounds of 69-65-67 to wrap up with a score of 12 under 201.

Bryson DeChambeau finished second followed by Brooks Koepka and Sebastian Munoz. Jason Kokrak tied up in fifth place alongside David Puig and Patrick Reed while Dustin Johnson settled in eighth place in a two-way tie with Cameron Tringale.

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia also competed in the tournament and settled at the 10th spot with Joaquin Niemann. Ian Poulter finished in 12th place alongside Cameron Smith while Carlos Ortiz secured the 14th spot with Dean Burnmester, Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira, and Matt Jones.

