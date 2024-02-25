Disc Golf Pro Tour news: Eveliina Salonen becomes the first 2024 DGPT Champion

The first event of the Disc Golf Pro Tour 2024 season was the Chess.com Invitational presented by Discraft. The event was held from February 23 to 25 at the Olympus Disc Golf Course in Brooksville, Florida.

The tournament featured two categories, the Mixed Pro Open and the Female Pro Open. The female category had a total of 43 players who played two rounds of disc golf. At the end of the weekend, the first 2024 winner of the Disc Golf Pro Tour was announced - Eveliina Salonen.

Salonen won the Female Pro Open category with a final score of -16. She scored 63 and 65 in the first round, eventually leaving her 5 shots clear of the rest of the field.

Ella Hansen finished second at the inaugural event of the 2024 Disc Golf Pro Tour with an overall score of -11. Missy Gannon rounded off the podium with a score of -10 under par.

Full leaderboard for Disc Golf Pro Tour's first event of 2024

Eveliina Salonen has been a part of the Disc Golf Pro Tour since 2014 and has a current rating of 970. This is Salonen's 50th pro win according to the PDGA Website.

Here is the full leaderboard for the first event of the 2024 Disc Golf Pro Tour season:

1st - Eveliina Salonen - Par: -16

2nd - Ella Hansen - Par: -11

3rd - Missy Gannon - Par: -10

3rd - Holyn Handley - Par: -10

5th - Henna Blomroos - Par: -8

6th - Natalie Ryan - Par: -6

7th - Stacie Rawnsley - Par: -1

7th - Ohn Scoggins - Par: -1

9th - Morgan Lynds - Par: +1

10th - Kat Mertsch - Par: +3

10th - Paige Pierce - Par: +3

12th - Maria Oliva - Par: +7

13th - Rebecca Cox - Par: +9

14th - Eliezra Midtlyng - Par: +10

14th - Alexis Mandujano - Par: +10

16th - Leah Tsinajinnie - Par: +11

17th - Paige Shue - Par: +12

17th - Stacie Kiefer - Par: +12

19th - Raven Klein - Par: +13

19th - Holly Finley - Par: +13

19th - Hanna Huynh - Par: +13

19th - Ali Smith - Par: +13

19th - Lykke Lorentzen - Par: +13

24th - Cadence Burge - Par: +14

25th - Sarah Hokom - Par: +16

26th - Catrina Allen - Par: +17

27th - Valerie Mandujano - Par: +18

28th - Jessica Weese - Par: +19

29th - Jordan Lynds - Par: +20

30th - Madison Walker - Par: +22

31st - Ellen Widboom - Par: +23

31st - Emily Beach - Par: +23

31st - Erika Stinchcomb - Par: +23

31st - Nid Ovathanasin - Par: +23

35th - Cynthia Ricciotti - Par: +29

36th - Sasha Smith - Par: +32

36th - Deann Carey - Par: +32

38th - Sandy Gast - Par: +35

39th - Alexis Kerman - Par: +40

40th - Amber Jones - Par: +43

41st - Rebecca Minnick - Par: +44