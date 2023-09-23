Do golfers at the Solheim Cup get paid? International team event’s $0 prize purse system explored

The 18th Solheim Cup began on Friday, September 22, at the Finca Cortesín Golf Club in Málaga, Spain. Just like every edition, the anticipation to represent their respective countries or regions is running high this time as well, and it was evident on the first day as both the US and European teams fought hard for pride.

While winning the Solheim Cup brings a sense of pride and honor to the players, it doesn't come with monetary rewards. Just like its male counterpart, the Ryder Cup, the women's event also comes with no prize money.

Players don't compete at the Solheim Cup for the money. Instead, they compete for the honor and love of their nation or region. The Ryder Cup has always had a no-prize-money policy, and when the Solheim Cup was started in 1990, it also followed the same principle.

In both events, players don't wear jerseys with their personal sponsorship logos. Instead, they all wear identical team uniforms to foster a sense of unity among the squad.

Although there is no money involved in winning, players do receive a lot of facilities while competing at the event. They travel in private jets, live in luxurious hotels, and are also served great food with a variety of dishes.

There have been times when team captains have given gifts to their respective teammates. One of the interesting gifts was the lunchbox presented by the 2015 US Solheim Cup captain, Juli Inkster, to her teammates. She wanted her team to embrace the approach of an everyday office worker to win the biennial event.

What happened at the Solheim Cup so far? Day 1 results explored

Friday foursomes: USA 4-0

Match 1: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (2&1) vs. Maja Stark and Linn Grant

vs. Maja Stark and Linn Grant Match 2: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (1-up ) vs. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall

) vs. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall Match 3: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (2-up) vs. Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist

vs. Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist Match 4: Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (5&4) vs. Emily Pedersen and Charley Hull

Friday fourballs: Europe 3-1

Match 1: Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom vs. Rose Zhang and Megan Khang (HALVED)

Match 2: Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall (EU) (1-UP) vs. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu

(1-UP) vs. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu Match 3: Emily Kristine Pedersen and Maja Stark vs. Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz (HALVED)

Match 4: Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant (EU) (4&2) vs. Angel Yin and Ally Ewing

Here's the schedule for the Saturday round:

Morning Foursomes (EU vs. US)

Match 1, 2.10 am ET: Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho vs. Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda

Match 2, 2.22 am ET: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang vs. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire

Match 3, 2.34 am ET: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier

Match 4, 2.46 am ET: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee vs Maja Stark and Linn Grant

Afternoon Fourball (EU vs. US)

Match 1, 7.40 am ET: TBA

Match 2, 7.55 am ET: TBA

Match 3, 8.10 am ET: TBA

Match 4, 8.25 am ET: TBA