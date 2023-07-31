Dustin Johnson’s mother-in-law Janet Gretzky wins Idaho golf event, adds yet another title to her collection

Dustin Johnson's mother-in-law, Janet Gretzky, won the fourth net title at the ninth Showcase golf exhibition. The exhibition event, benefiting the Community Cancer Fund, took place at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course in Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene event was played under the Stableford scoring system. Gretzky aggregated 57, three more than Chicago Blackhawks left wing Tyler Johnson.

As per the 64-year-old actress, this win meant a lot as her brother just had a kidney operation and was still in the hospital fighting against cancer.

She was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

Two days ago, my older brother Johnny had a big cancerous kidney taken out. And he’s going to fight the war and so it really hit home. A couple years ago when I was here, I had lost my sister, so it touches every family in the world.”

Janet’s husband, former Canadian ice hockey professional Wayne Gretzky, finished with 39 points.

Gretzky added that she won it for her brother, who was fighting cancer at the hospital. She said:

"I’m here playing golf and having fun and my poor brother is in the hospital fighting cancer. I did it for him this week."

While Gretzky won the net title, former left-handed starting pitcher Mark Mulder claimed the gross title at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

What's next for Dustin Johnson?

Dustin Johnson during the 151st Open, Day Two

Dustin Johnson was last seen competing at the Open Championship 2023 a couple of weeks ago. He failed to make it to the weekend, marking his worst performance at the Open since 2018.

Johnson joined LIV Golf last year and is currently one of the biggest names in the rival league. Last year, he emerged as the champion of the inaugural season, winning more than $35 million. Not only this, his team, the 4 Aces, won the team's portion.

In his nine starts this season, Johnson has finished five times in the top 10, including a win at LIV Golf Tulsa. In the team portion, Johnson led the 4 Aces, who are once again leading the season standings with 168 points, 39 more than Torque GC.

The 39-year-old golfer will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, which is scheduled to be played from August 4 to August 6 at the Old White at the Greenbrier.

There are 48 players split into 12 teams, and each event consists of both individual and team portions. The total purse for the event amounts to $25 million, with $20 million dedicated to individual prizes and $5 million for the teams' portion.

Here are all 12 teams playing in the LIV Golf League 2023:

Fire Balls GC : Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra

: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield Stinger GC : Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, and Charl Schwartzel

: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, and Charl Schwartzel Torque GC : Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig Cleeks GC : Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, and Graeme McDowell

: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, and Graeme McDowell Smash GC : Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, and Jason Kokrak

: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, and Jason Kokrak HY Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Brendan Steele, and Cam Tringale

: Phil Mickelson, James Piot, Brendan Steele, and Cam Tringale Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim

: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, and Sihwan Kim 4 Aces GC : Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein

: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Peter Uihlein RangeGoats GC : Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Charles Howell III Ripper GC: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jed Morgan