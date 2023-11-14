Epson Tour's Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic: Schedule and purse explored

The Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic is the latest among the new initiatives that the Epson Tour is taking to elevate the game of women's golf. From a new venue to the largest prize purse on the development tour, the Arizona Women's Golf Classic will see a full revamp for the 2024 season.

The event was originally held at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa. However, for the upcoming season, it will head to TPC Scottsdale. While the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course is the longtime host of the WM Phoenix Open, the TPC Scottdale Champions Course will now be used for the Arizona Women's Golf Classic.

The event will be held from May 9 to 12, 2024. The Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic is one of the few tournamtents that is a 72-hole event.

Brad Williams, TPC Scottsdale General Manager and Regional Director of Operations, spoke about the importance of the development tour for the LPGA. He said via Epson Tour:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tour to TPC Scottsdale, where the challenges of the Champions Course are sure to test these professionals during their journeys to the LPGA Tour. Many of the world's greatest female professional golfers got their start on the Epson Tour, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of stars on our golf course over the next three years."

Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic boasts biggest prize purse on Epson Tour

The Arizona Women’s Golf Classic has also extended its contract with Epson and the Carlisle Companies till 2026. Jody Brothers, Epson Tour Chief Business and Operating Officer, said via Yahoo Sports:

“We are constantly seeking partners who share our goal of giving our athletes the best opportunities to succeed and pursue their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour, which is exactly what Carlisle has consistently done from day one of this great event."

With this new partnership in place, the event will also boast of the biggest prize purse in Tour history. The purse will be increased to $400,000 for the 2024 season and the winner will take home $60,000. All three previous winners of the tournament are currently on the LPGA Tour, including Gabriela Ruffels.