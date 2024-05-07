"Everyone likes team golf now. The hypocrisy" - Fans react to Ludvig Aberg joining the TGL Golf League

Fans on social media have reacted to Ludvig Aberg joining the TGL Golf League. Tiger Woods, in collaboration with his best friend Rory McIlroy, founded a new golf series named TGL. The series was supposed to start in 2024, but the dome at the venue collapsed last year, resulting in the series being postponed to 2025.

The TGL Golf League features six teams of four players each. Ludvig Aberg has become a recent member of the series and will play for The Bay Golf Club alongside Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Ludvig Aberg is joining the TGL Golf League and will play on The Bay Golf Club alongside Clark, Min Woo and Lowry. @LudvigTracker."

Fans jumped into the comments section to compare the series with LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has a team format, just like TGL. The PGA Tour was against LIV Golf and has criticized its team format over the years. Fans shared critical statements with the team format being adopted in the events.

"Everyone likes team golf now. The hypocrisy," wrote a fan.

"TGL might be the gayest thing in golf," commented another fan.

"Team golf.. what a completely unoriginal idea..@livgolf_league does this look familiar?" wrote another fan.

"This just cracks me up. Trying so hard to be Liv golf," commented another fan.

A look into the teams of TGL Golf League

The TGL Golf League consists of six teams, each comprising four players. Almost all team members have been announced, leaving only one vacant position in Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf team.

The series features a stellar field of 24 top-ranked golfers. Tiger Woods will lead the Jupiter Links Golf Club, with team members Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim. Rickie Fowler will represent the New York Golf Club alongside Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele. Patrick Cantlay's team at Atlanta Drive GC includes Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover.

Here are the teams of the TGL Golf League:

Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, TBD

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim

Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club: Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

It is important to note that the series includes most top-ranked PGA Tour players, except for Scottie Scheffler. The current World No.1 has been in incredible form this season, winning four tournaments in 2024. However, so far, he is not committed to playing in the TGL.

With one vacant spot remaining in the TGL Golf League, it will be intriguing to see who joins the series next.