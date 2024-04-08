"F***ing what a wank bounce that was": Tyrrell Hatton suffers a hot mic moment at LIV Golf Miami

Tyrrell Hatton had a hot mic moment on the last day of LIV Glf Miami. The LIV Golfer competed in the tournament from April 5 to 7, 2024 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. The tournament had a huge purse of $25 million.

Hatton was among the favorites to win the tournament and was in contention to do the same until he hit a pair of bogeys on the 10th and 16th and lost ground against the leading contenders. Hatton is no stranger to hot mic moments on the course. On the last round of LIV Golf Miami, he battled with the driver in his hand throughout the day.

The hot mic moment came on the 13th hole of the day when his tee shot sliced right, prompting a quintessentially Hatton outburst. The 32-year-old Englishman exclaimed:

"F***ing what a wank bounce that was. It f--king bounces left and it's fine. F**k you, you f***king c**t." ‌

Hatton tied for fourth place at eight-under-par alongside his teammate Legion XIII's Jon Rahm, and Ripper GC's Mark Leishman, following a final round of 71, finishing 1-under on the day. Dean Burmester emerged victorious with consistent rounds of 68-69-68 and tied with Hatton's teammate Sergio Garcia. A decisive par on the second playoff hole secured his victory after both players had parred the first playoff hole.

Legion XIII, led by Jon Rahm, clinched their second win of the season by fending off Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC at LIV Golf Miami. They won by a solitary stroke with a score of 22-under. Hatton talked about the team's performance post the competition (via Golf Week) and said:

"Well, I guess that so far we've done well on challenging golf courses. I think more importantly this week, though, was to bounce back after how we finished last in Hong Kong."

Hatton said that the last position in Hong Kong was sad for the team but to win the next event as a team is great and they now look forward to Adelaide.

Tyrrell Hatton will next head to the 2024 edition of Masters

Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton would next head to the 2024 Masters. He's one of the 13 LIV players who have been invited for the first majors at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course.

Tyrrell Hatton of England and Jon Rahm of Spain (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The other LIV Golfers invited for the tournament are:

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Charl Schwartzel

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Adrian Meronk

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Joaquin Niemann

Phil Mickelson

Hatton's LIV teammate and Masters defending champion Jon Rahm expressed confidence that a LIV golfer can win the Masters this year. He said:

"There are quite a few major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."

Earlier this year, Hatton shocked golf followers by joining LIV Golf and became a part of Rahm's Legion XIII. In one of the recent episodes of the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Rahm opened up about his decision to switch:

"I'd spoken with John during that time and to be honest there was nothing happening in December. And then for me, it was the weekend of I was playing by Desert Classic and that's when we had another call, or to my agent Danny."

Hatton said that he decided after the Desert Classic tournament. After the Masters, LIV Golfers will travel to Australia for 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide, scheduled from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club.