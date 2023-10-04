“F**k off. Go f**k yourself”: Paul Casey previously blasted under fire golf reporter in 2022 Open Championship

Alan Shipnuck has revealed that now LIV Golf star Paul Casey blasted reporter Jamie Weir at the possibility of him joining the breakaway league in 2022. The interaction was not a particularly pleasant one, and Casey has now come under fire for it.

When Weir approached Casey ahead of the 150th Open Championship, he had just resigned from the DP World Tour and announced his shift to the LIV Golf Series. During this time, Weir asked Paul Casey about this possibly being his last major.

"You are 29th in the world but have just joined a Tour without ranking points and will surely fall out of the Top 50, so given that, have you given serious consideration that this Open could be the last major championship of your career?" asked Weir.

Weir's question was not taken well by Casey, who decided to reply in a not-so-kind manner. According to Shipnuck, this is what transpired next between Weir and Casey:

"‘He said, ‘F**k off. Go f**k yourself. What a f**king shit question. Go f**k yourself. That’s a shitty f**king question from a shitty f**king reporter.’ I said, ‘Paul, you’re massively overreacting to this.’ He was like, ‘No, I’m not. Go f**k yourself. F**k you, and f**k your interview.”

Paul Casey explains unruly outburst at journalist ahead of the 150th Open

Later, according to Shipnuck, Paul Casey discussed about the situation. While he did admit to having an outburst, he also explained his side of the story and how he felt when Weir asked him that particular question.

"Says Casey with a laugh, 'That’s a fairly accurate recounting. But what is missing is the fact he sauntered over, invaded my space, and interjected himself into an environment where he was not invited. And what he actually said was, ‘This is probably going to be the last major championship you ever play.’ He’s just assuming I’m going to fail!"

Casey said that he was in quite the mindset to grind and try to win the major, but Weir took none of that into consideration and instead decided to ask an uncomfortable question. Needless to say, the interaction between Paul Casey and Jamie Weir has been limited since the incident.