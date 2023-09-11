“His mindset needs to be worked on” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy ‘bottling’ the Irish Open on final day

Rory McIlroy struggled at the 2023 Irish Open. He played two rounds of 70 and above and ended up finishing T16 with Erik van Rooyen, Paul Waring, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Guido Migliozzi, Marcel Siem and Julien Brun.

Vincent Norrman won the trophy last week after shooting a final round of 7-under par 65 to finish 14-under. He registered a one-stroke victory over Hurl Long.

The DP World Tour shared a post related to McIlroy on its X account, with the caption reading:

"Rory McIlroy makes a triple bogey at the 16th and drops back to eight under par."

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped into the comments section to discuss the Northern Irishman's mindset. One user commented:

"His mindset needs to be worked on. He breaks down when he is very close.. not sure who is his mind coach, but he needs to erase past memories with a strong module ... I feel for him. Such a talent but not able to finish strong. That's why I say, at the top it's not about skill alone, but the mindset plays big role when you playing with number on top. -14."

Expand Tweet

"Golf is HARD," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He's not the player he could be," another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy began his first round at the 2023 Irish Open on Thursday, September 7, with a birdie on the fourth hole. He added four more birdies and two bogeys to settle for a score of 69. He carded three birdies, one bogey, one double bogey and one eagle in the second round.

The Northern Irish golfer put in a fantastic performance on Saturday, making seven birdies and just one bogey. However, he struggled with his game in the last round, carding four birdies, two double bogeys and one bogey to finish with a 2-over par 74.

Rory McIlroy's performances in 2023

McIlroy has won two tournaments this season. He began the year by winning the Dubai Dessert Classic but struggled with his game when he missed the cut at the Players Championship. He then missed the cut at the Masters but soon bounced back to win the Scottish Open.

Here are Rory McIlroy's results in 2023:

Dubai Desert Classic

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,530,000

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T32

Prize money: $109,285.71

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T29

Prize money: $134,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T2

Prize money: $1,780,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,420,000.00

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T47

Prize money: $51,222.22

PGA Championship

Result: T7

Prize money: $555,000.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T7

Prize money: $650,000.00

RBC Canadian Open

Result: T9

Prize money: $245,250.00

U.S. Open

Result: 2

Prize money: $2,160,000.00

Travelers Championship

Result: T7

Prize money: $650,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,575,000.00

The Open Championship

Result: T6

Prize money: $551,250.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T3

Prize money: $1,160,000.00

BMW Championship

Result: 4

Prize money: $990,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: 4

Prize money: $4,000,000

Irish Open

Result: T16

Prize money: $75,257.14