How much did Lee Hodges win at the 2023 3M Open? Prize money payouts explored

Lee Hodges won the 2023 3M Open on Sunday. The American golfer carded a score of 24-under 260 to take his first victory on the PGA Tour. Hodges took an early lead at TPC Twin Cities and carried it to Sunday. The 28-year-old bagged $1,404,000 for the win.

Hodges shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to go seven shots clear of Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman and JT Poston. The golfer established his place on top of the leaderboard and bagged some valuable FedEx Cup points, just two weeks ahead of the playoff. While Hodges took the major part of the event’s $7.8 million prize money, Liard, Streelman and Poston earned $590,200 each for sharing the second place.

3M Open Prize money payouts

Lee Hodges took home the top prize of $1.4 million for winning the 2023 3M Open. While the three golfers on T2 shared $590,200 each, Dylan Wu and Keith Mitchell ended up with $301,275 each for finishing T5. Defending champion Tony Finau bagged $245,050 for finishing T7 alongside Aaron Baddeley and Sam Ryder.

1. Lee Hodges (-24)

T2. Martin Laird (-17)

T2. @Streels54

T2. @JT_ThePostman

T5. @Dylan_Wu59 (-16)

T5. @K_M_Mitchell

T7. @SamRyderSU (-15)

T7. @TonyFinauGolf

Interestingly, Augusto Núñez and Jim Herman, who finished T72 on the 3M Open leaderboard, won $15,600 each for their efforts.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities:

WIN: Lee Hodges - $1,404,000

T2: J.T. Poston - $590,200

T2: Kevin Streelman - $590,200

T2: Martin Laird - $590,200

T5: Dylan Wu - $301,275

T5: Keith Mitchell - $301,275

T7: Aaron Baddeley - $245,050

T7: Tony Finau - $245,050

T7: Sam Ryder - $245,050

T10: Cam Davis - $196,950

T10: Sam Stevens - $196,950

T10: Emiliano Grillo - $196,950

T13: Nick Hardy - $135,664.28

T13: Callum Tarren - $135,664.28

T13: Garrick Higgo - $135,664.28

T13: Billy Horschel - $135,664.28

T13: Alex Noren - $135,664.28

T13: Beau Hossler - $135,664.28

T13: Zac Blair - $135,664.28

T20: Aaron Rai - $82,178.57

T20: Jason Dufner - $82,178.57

T20: Ben Griffin - $82,178.57

T20: Matti Schmid - $82,178.57

T20: Tyson Alexander - $82,178.57

T20: Tom Hoge - $82,178.57

T20: Tyler Duncan - $82,178.57

T27: Doug Ghim - $58,110

T27: Seonghyeon Kim - $58,110

T27: Chesson Hadley - $58,110

T30: Kramer Hickok - $46,744.29

T30: Eric Cole - $46,744.29

T30: Max McGreevy - $46,744.29

T30: Doc Redman - $46,744.29

T30: Hideki Matsuyama - $46,744.29

T30: Mackenzie Hughes - $46,744.29

T30: Stephan Jaeger - $46,744.29

T37: J.J. Spaun - $34,710

T37: Kevin Yu - $34,710

T37: Adam Long - $34,710

T37: Patrick Rodgers - $34,710

T37: Stewart Cink - $34,710

T37: Adam Svensson - $34,710

T43: Matt Wallace - $24,726

T43: Justin Suh - $24,726

T43: Matt Kuchar - $24,726

T43: Paul Haley II - $24,726

T43: David Lipsky - $24,726

T43: MJ Daffue - $24,726

T43: Justin Lower - $24,726

T50: Peter Kuest - $19,578

T50: Vincent Norrman - $19,578

T50: Trey Mullinax - $19,578

T53: Chad Ramey - $18,447

T53: Brandt Snedeker - $18,447

T53: Brice Garnett - $18,447

T53: Russell Knox - $18,447

T57: Nate Lashley - $17,706

T57: Brandon Wu - $17,706

T57: Ryan Gerard - $17,706

T57: Grayson Murray - $17,706

T57: Henrik Norlander - $17,706

T62: Frankie Capan III - $17,160

T62: James Hahn - $17,160

T64: Trevor Cone - $16,614

T64: Kevin Chappell - $16,614

T64: Ludvig Aberg - $16,614

T64: Kaito Onishi - $16,614

T64: Matthias Schwab - $16,614

69: Seung-Yul Noh - $16,146

70: C.T. Pan - $15,990

71: Ben Taylor - $15,834

T72: Augusto Núñez - $15,600

T72: Jim Herman - $15,600

After a successful 3M Open outing, the PGA Tour will now head to the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship.