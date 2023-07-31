How much did Lee Hodges win at the 2023 3M Open? Prize money payouts explored

Lee Hodges won the 2023 3M Open on Sunday. The American golfer carded a score of 24-under 260 to take his first victory on the PGA Tour. Hodges took an early lead at TPC Twin Cities and carried it to Sunday. The 28-year-old bagged $1,404,000 for the win.
Hodges shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to go seven shots clear of Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman and JT Poston. The golfer established his place on top of the leaderboard and bagged some valuable FedEx Cup points, just two weeks ahead of the playoff. While Hodges took the major part of the event’s $7.8 million prize money, Liard, Streelman and Poston earned $590,200 each for sharing the second place.
3M Open Prize money payouts
Lee Hodges took home the top prize of $1.4 million for winning the 2023 3M Open. While the three golfers on T2 shared $590,200 each, Dylan Wu and Keith Mitchell ended up with $301,275 each for finishing T5. Defending champion Tony Finau bagged $245,050 for finishing T7 alongside Aaron Baddeley and Sam Ryder.
Interestingly, Augusto Núñez and Jim Herman, who finished T72 on the 3M Open leaderboard, won $15,600 each for their efforts.
Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities:
- WIN: Lee Hodges - $1,404,000
- T2: J.T. Poston - $590,200
- T2: Kevin Streelman - $590,200
- T2: Martin Laird - $590,200
- T5: Dylan Wu - $301,275
- T5: Keith Mitchell - $301,275
- T7: Aaron Baddeley - $245,050
- T7: Tony Finau - $245,050
- T7: Sam Ryder - $245,050
- T10: Cam Davis - $196,950
- T10: Sam Stevens - $196,950
- T10: Emiliano Grillo - $196,950
- T13: Nick Hardy - $135,664.28
- T13: Callum Tarren - $135,664.28
- T13: Garrick Higgo - $135,664.28
- T13: Billy Horschel - $135,664.28
- T13: Alex Noren - $135,664.28
- T13: Beau Hossler - $135,664.28
- T13: Zac Blair - $135,664.28
- T20: Aaron Rai - $82,178.57
- T20: Jason Dufner - $82,178.57
- T20: Ben Griffin - $82,178.57
- T20: Matti Schmid - $82,178.57
- T20: Tyson Alexander - $82,178.57
- T20: Tom Hoge - $82,178.57
- T20: Tyler Duncan - $82,178.57
- T27: Doug Ghim - $58,110
- T27: Seonghyeon Kim - $58,110
- T27: Chesson Hadley - $58,110
- T30: Kramer Hickok - $46,744.29
- T30: Eric Cole - $46,744.29
- T30: Max McGreevy - $46,744.29
- T30: Doc Redman - $46,744.29
- T30: Hideki Matsuyama - $46,744.29
- T30: Mackenzie Hughes - $46,744.29
- T30: Stephan Jaeger - $46,744.29
- T37: J.J. Spaun - $34,710
- T37: Kevin Yu - $34,710
- T37: Adam Long - $34,710
- T37: Patrick Rodgers - $34,710
- T37: Stewart Cink - $34,710
- T37: Adam Svensson - $34,710
- T43: Matt Wallace - $24,726
- T43: Justin Suh - $24,726
- T43: Matt Kuchar - $24,726
- T43: Paul Haley II - $24,726
- T43: David Lipsky - $24,726
- T43: MJ Daffue - $24,726
- T43: Justin Lower - $24,726
- T50: Peter Kuest - $19,578
- T50: Vincent Norrman - $19,578
- T50: Trey Mullinax - $19,578
- T53: Chad Ramey - $18,447
- T53: Brandt Snedeker - $18,447
- T53: Brice Garnett - $18,447
- T53: Russell Knox - $18,447
- T57: Nate Lashley - $17,706
- T57: Brandon Wu - $17,706
- T57: Ryan Gerard - $17,706
- T57: Grayson Murray - $17,706
- T57: Henrik Norlander - $17,706
- T62: Frankie Capan III - $17,160
- T62: James Hahn - $17,160
- T64: Trevor Cone - $16,614
- T64: Kevin Chappell - $16,614
- T64: Ludvig Aberg - $16,614
- T64: Kaito Onishi - $16,614
- T64: Matthias Schwab - $16,614
- 69: Seung-Yul Noh - $16,146
- 70: C.T. Pan - $15,990
- 71: Ben Taylor - $15,834
- T72: Augusto Núñez - $15,600
- T72: Jim Herman - $15,600
After a successful 3M Open outing, the PGA Tour will now head to the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship.