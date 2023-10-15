How much did Matthieu Pavon win from the €1,750,000 prize money at Madrid?

Matthieu Pavon has finally registered his first-ever victory on the DP World Tour after he defeated Zander Lombard by a huge margin of four strokes to win the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain.

For his victory, the French professional golfer was awarded a paycheck of €523,823.04 out of the €1,750,000 prize money. Interestingly, at the same event last year, he ended up as runner-up, trailing behind Jon Rahm by a huge margin of six strokes.

After his win at Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain, Matthieu Pavon spoke in a post-round interview. In a tearful voice, he was quoted by RTE as saying,

"That was a very long wait. Seven years on tour and I didn't have a win yet. But it really was worth it."

Pavon shared the reason behind the emotional moment as he revealed his grandfather lived in Spain and now winning the tournament in Madrid was not letting him hold his tears back.

"A part of my heart is here in Spain. My grandfather lived here. It was really hard to keep the tears inside but now I can let it go a little bit," Pavon said.

How much has Matthieu Pavon won on the DP World Tour so far?

The 30-year-old Frenchman has been playing on the leading European tour since 2017. In the 185 starts, he has made a total of 112 cuts. Through his regular appearances on the tour, he has earned a sum of €4,216,410.71.

Matthieu Pavon's most successful season in terms of earnings has been the ongoing 2023 season. He has accumulated a total of €1,062,966.45 as on-course earnings.

In his very first season, which was 2017, he played in 30 tournaments and made the cut in 17 of them. He earned €863,721.16 as prize money.

Below are the career earnings and records of Matthieu Pavon on the DP World Tour so far:

2023

Tournaments played - 25

Cuts made - 18

Total earnings - €1,062,966.45

2022

Tournaments played - 26

Cuts made - 18

Total earnings - €793,634.52

2021

Tournaments played - 26

Cuts made - 14

Total earnings - €427,776.47

2020

Tournaments played - 22

Cuts made - 16

Total earnings - €312,856.36

2019

Tournaments played - 28

Cuts made - 11

Total earnings - €309,367.59

2018

Tournaments played - 27

Cuts made - 18

Total earnings - €446,088.17

2017

Tournaments played - 30

Cuts made - 17

Total earnings - €863,721.16

Although the victory at Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid was Matthieu Pavon's first victory on the DP World Tour, he had already won three more tournaments as a professional. Two of them came on the Alps Tour and one came on the French Tour.