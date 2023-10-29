“I love golf again” – Paige Spiranac gives ‘update’ on her relationship with the ‘maddening game’ of golf 

Paige Spiranac is an avid golfer. Although her golfing journey started after she met with an injury and could not continue to practice gymnastics, Spiranac developed a love for the game over time.

Spiranac does not play golf professionally these days but enjoys her time making golf videos and playing the game whenever she can.

Earlier this week on Friday, Spiranac played a few rounds of golf but struggled with her game and was very disappointed. She tweeted about the same on her social media account. She again went to play golf on Saturday and fell in love with the game.

Paige Spiranac gave an update on her Twitter account about her golfing outing on Saturday. She wrote:

"Update. Played 18 this morning. I love golf again."

Her initial post from her Friday outing read:

"I had one of those rounds of golf today that makes me simultaneously hate the game but also makes me want to obsess about it 24/7 until I fix it. Gotta love it. That’s why we continue to play this maddening game lol."

Despite her ups and downs in the game, Spiranac emerged to be one of the most popular golfers in the world. She enjoys almost four million followers on Instagram and other social media sites.

Paige Spiranac's career

Born on March 26, 1993, Paige Spiranac grew up practising gymnastics. She hoped to compete in the Olympics. But her dreams shattered after she broke her kneecap at the of 12 and started practising golf. She developed an interest in the game and won five golf tournaments at the junior level.

She won the CWGA Junior Stroke Play in 2010 and also finished in the top 20 World Junior players. Her successful career at a junior level helped her to earn a scholarship from the University of Arizona. During her freshman year in college, Spiranac competed in the Windy City Intercollegiate competition and Wildcat Invitational.

Spiranac was later transferred to San Diego State and had a successful senior-year career. Paige Spiranac began her professional journey in 2015 and made her debut at the Cactus Tour in 2016. She has won only one professional event and later built a career in the modelling industry.

Over the years, Spiranac has been a prime victor of people trolling. She has been criticized for her bold and revealing clothes.

However, she had a better reply to shut them. Speaking about the online trolling, Paige Spiranac said:

"When I started doing this, I wanted to be taken seriously as a professional golfer. And no matter what I did, no matter what I posted, I would get hate. And there was one time where I wore a full turtleneck, leggings, I was completely covered head to toe, and people were upset with my outfit. And I was like, ‘O.K., well clearly, no matter what I wear, or what I do, people are going to be upset about it, so I might as well wear what I want and live the life that I want to live.”