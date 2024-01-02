“I'm not blaming LIV or PGA Tour” – Michael Block says the PGA and PIF working together will be ‘better for everybody’

The framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia was the biggest highlight of 2023. While the deal is still far from fruition, Michael Block is excited for it. The breakout star recently opened up on the subject and said that the two sides working together is “going to be better for everybody” and he looks forward to the same.

Block was speaking on the latest episode of the Country Club Adjacent Podcast when he backed the PGA Tour-PIF deal. The golfer, who rose to fame with his solid T15 finish on the PGA Championship, criticized the two sides’ earlier approach to one another, pointing out there was no “cohesiveness.” However, the 47-year-old added that he was “not blaming LIV or PGA Tour” for the same.

Commenting on the future of competitive golf, Michael Block said (10:44):

“There's always been different tours. It's just too bad that it seemed like at the beginning of this whole thing, LIV and PGA tour were so against each other. It such a big fight. It wasn't good and there's a European tour. There's always been all these different tours and it's just a different tour, different dynamic, different things that they're doing.

"My biggest thing is as long as it's better for the game, and I think the game was kind of getting hurt a little bit here over the last year and a half because of it. I'm not blaming LIV or PGA Tour. It's just the cohesiveness wasn't there.

"And now at least they're kind of going to work together because they understand that's going to be better for both. It's going to be better for everybody and I look forward to seeing hopefully they hammer it out and they get it all figured out.”

Michael Block’s comments backing the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal come as the officials extended the deadline to conclude negotiations. The framework agreement, first made public on June 6, 2023, was set to be finalized by December 31, 2023. However, the deadline to reach a conclusive agreement has now been extended indefinitely.

Michael Block on Jon Rahm’s LIV move

Jon Rahm shocked the golf world by announcing his LIV Golf defection in December. The Masters champion reportedly signed a deal worth over $566 million to play on the Saudi-backed series. While many PGA stars criticized the move, Michael Block seems to agree with it.

The PGA Tour star hinted at the gains from the breakaway tour and asked why golfers wouldn't choose to defect. Block noted that several pros and amateur golfers were ‘absolutely pissed’ by Rahm’s decision to join LIV. However, he said “it is what it is” and noted that it was a logical move (10:38, via the aforementioned source).