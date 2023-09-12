"I'm looking forward to Solheim Cup" - Charley Hull reveals Team Europe priority after LPGA Queen City Championship failure

Charley Hull is now preparing in earnest for the upcoming Solheim Cup after finishing runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship last week.
Hull fell short of winning the latter tournament on Sunday, September 10, as Minjee Lee beat her in the extra hole. She will next compete at the Solheim Cup, which will take place next week in Casares, near Málaga, Spain. Team Europe is aiming for its third consecutive victory at the biennial event.
At the post-event press conference of the Cincinnati event on Sunday, the 27-year-old English professional spoke about her Solheim Cup preparation. She said:
"I'm looking forward to Solheim. I'm looking forward to doing some work next week with my coach and just getting into it again and closing out the season.
"Suzann [Pettersen] is gonna be a great captain. She's one of my favorite players ever to play the game, so it's pretty cool. Wish she was on the team."
The two-time winner on the LPGA Tour displayed a brilliant game on the final day at the Kendale Course. She was two strokes behind Lee at the beginning of Round 4 and fell five shots behind after completing 10 holes.
However, she staged a remarkable comeback on the back nine, recording four birdies, including three consecutive ones on 14, 15, and 16, to force a playoff.
The 2023 Solheim Cup will mark Hull's sixth consecutive appearance at the event. She has been part of the winning European team three times and has played 19 matches, boasting an overall record of 11-5-3.
In singles, she has a mixed record of 2–2–1. However, in foursomes and fourballs, she has performed pretty well, with records of 5–1–1 and 4–2–1, respectively.
Hull made 11 cuts in 15 starts this season. She is yet to win a title, but has recorded four runner-up finishes. The Englishwoman finished T2 in two majors at the AIG Women's Open and the US Women's Open. Besides, she also made a T7 finish at the LPGA Drive-On Championship.
Here's a look at Hull's performance in the 2023 season:
- Kroger Queen City Championship: 2
- Portland Classic: T26
- AIG Women's Open: 2
- FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open: T35
- The Amundi Evian Championship: CUT
- U.S. Women's Open: T2
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT
- Mizuho Americas Open: T21
- Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:
- JM Eagle LA Championship: T17
- The Chevron Championship: CUT
- DIO Implant LA Open: T18
- LPGA Drive-On Championship: T7
- Honda LPGA Thailand: T23
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T2
2023 Solheim Cup team details explored
The 18th Solheim Cup will take place from September 22 to 24 at the Finca Cortesín Golf Club in Casares. Stacy Lewis is captaining the United States team, while Suzann Pettersen will lead the European squad.
Here are the team details for the Solheim Cup:
Team US
- Lilia Vu
- Nelly Korda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Danielle Kang
- Andrea Lee
- Lexi Thompson
- Rose Zhang
- Ally Ewing
- Cheyenne Knight
- Angel Yin
Team Europe
- Céline Boutier
- Maja Stark
- Linn Grant
- Charley Hull
- Carlota Ciganda
- Georgia Hall
- Anna Nordqvist
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Hedwall
- Madelene Sagström
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Emily Kristine Pedersen