"I'm looking forward to Solheim Cup" - Charley Hull reveals Team Europe priority after LPGA Queen City Championship failure

Charley Hull is now preparing in earnest for the upcoming Solheim Cup after finishing runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship last week.

Hull fell short of winning the latter tournament on Sunday, September 10, as Minjee Lee beat her in the extra hole. She will next compete at the Solheim Cup, which will take place next week in Casares, near Málaga, Spain. Team Europe is aiming for its third consecutive victory at the biennial event.

At the post-event press conference of the Cincinnati event on Sunday, the 27-year-old English professional spoke about her Solheim Cup preparation. She said:

"I'm looking forward to Solheim. I'm looking forward to doing some work next week with my coach and just getting into it again and closing out the season.

"Suzann [Pettersen] is gonna be a great captain. She's one of my favorite players ever to play the game, so it's pretty cool. Wish she was on the team."

The two-time winner on the LPGA Tour displayed a brilliant game on the final day at the Kendale Course. She was two strokes behind Lee at the beginning of Round 4 and fell five shots behind after completing 10 holes.

However, she staged a remarkable comeback on the back nine, recording four birdies, including three consecutive ones on 14, 15, and 16, to force a playoff.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will mark Hull's sixth consecutive appearance at the event. She has been part of the winning European team three times and has played 19 matches, boasting an overall record of 11-5-3.

In singles, she has a mixed record of 2–2–1. However, in foursomes and fourballs, she has performed pretty well, with records of 5–1–1 and 4–2–1, respectively.

Hull made 11 cuts in 15 starts this season. She is yet to win a title, but has recorded four runner-up finishes. The Englishwoman finished T2 in two majors at the AIG Women's Open and the US Women's Open. Besides, she also made a T7 finish at the LPGA Drive-On Championship.

Here's a look at Hull's performance in the 2023 season:

Kroger Queen City Championship: 2

Portland Classic: T26

AIG Women's Open: 2

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open: T35

The Amundi Evian Championship: CUT

U.S. Women's Open: T2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT

Mizuho Americas Open: T21

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:

JM Eagle LA Championship: T17

The Chevron Championship: CUT

DIO Implant LA Open: T18

LPGA Drive-On Championship: T7

Honda LPGA Thailand: T23

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T2

2023 Solheim Cup team details explored

The 18th Solheim Cup will take place from September 22 to 24 at the Finca Cortesín Golf Club in Casares. Stacy Lewis is captaining the United States team, while Suzann Pettersen will lead the European squad.

Here are the team details for the Solheim Cup:

Team US

Lilia Vu

Nelly Korda

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Danielle Kang

Andrea Lee

Lexi Thompson

Rose Zhang

Ally Ewing

Cheyenne Knight

Angel Yin

Team Europe

Céline Boutier

Maja Stark

Linn Grant

Charley Hull

Carlota Ciganda

Georgia Hall

Anna Nordqvist

Leona Maguire

Caroline Hedwall

Madelene Sagström

Gemma Dryburgh

Emily Kristine Pedersen